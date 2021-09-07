The 2021 One Book Project Encourages Discussion On-Site and Online
September - November, 2021
This Fall, the One Book Project (otherwise known as One Book, One Bakersfield, One Kern), invites everyone to gather and consider the themes of A Dream Called Home
by Reyna Grande, which explores immigration, assimilation, home, cultural identity, and the struggles and successes of being a first-generation college student in America. All ages can get involved by reading on of the Project's companion titles, including Where Are You From?
by Yamile Mendez, Dreamers
by Yuyi Morales, Nowhere Boy
by Katherine Marsh, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter
by Erika L. Sanchez, and I Was Their American Dream
by Malaka Gharib. Community members are also encouraged to engage by challenging themselves in the One Book Project reading challenge on Beanstack
, where users can win digital badges by participating in activities and reading select titles! Read the books, attend events, and join the discussion!
This year's One Book Project partners include the CSUB's First Year Experience and Theatre Department, Bakersfield College student organization LUPE, Downtown Bakersfield and Metamorfosis Toastmasters Clubs, CASA of Kern County, Author Kevin Shah LLC, and Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Featured One Book Project Events:
- One Book Virtual Kickoff & Press Conference: The Rose That Grew From Concrete
Virtual on Facebook
To register, visit KCLonebook.org
Wednesday, September 15th @ 12pm
Speakers include Dreamers sharing their success stories, as well as representatives from the Kern County Library, CSUB's First Year Experience Program, Bakersfield College Student Affairs, and BC LUPE Student Club.
- A Virtual Evening with the Author, Reyna Grande
Virtual at CSUB
To register, visit KCLonebook.org
Thursday, November 18 @ 7pm
Enjoy an evening with One Book title author, Reyna Grande, as she shares info about her experiences, as well as writing the book, answers questions, and more.
About the One Book Project
Since 2002, the One Book Project has sought to promote a culture of reading and discussion in diverse communities across Bakersfield and Kern County. Annually, the Kern County Library and California State University, Bakersfield First Year Experience Program leads the One Book Project effort to bring community members together through events and discussions related to the themes of a thought-provoking title. The Project is meant to connect people, cross cultural divides, and enhance understanding of our diversity, all while supporting reading and literacy.
Accessing One Book Titles
All One Book titles are available for checkout in print, eBook, eAudiobook, or Book on CD from the Kern County Library. The titles are available for purchase as well from Russo's Books and Barnes & Noble. For a comprehensive list of events, information, and resources, visit KCLonebook.org
.
