The Vision 360 Committee has been reinstated until December 31, 2023 with a focus on developing a high-level strategic plan for California City that will be presented to City Council. Meetings will be held at 12PM in City Council Chambers, City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. California City, CA 93505 on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month. Everyone is welcome to join. Your input is needed and greatly appreciated to help move California City forward.
I will update you on the Splashpad, Skatepark, Clubhouse, city infrastructure, other city business items and parks soon. We also have more exciting news developing. Chain stores are actively scouting out California City for potential development. The increased development opportunities are directly tied into the inland port project in Mojave. A high-level strategic plan can help focus our efforts to realize more opportunities for our community.
We must look to the future of California City. The dream that we have of a better tomorrow cannot come without determining what our goals are and implementing forward moving steps to get us there. Please email me at kkulikoff@californiacity-ca.gov to setup an appointment if you need to speak with me in person or by phone for any item related to city business.
When we work together as a community, nothing can stop us from building the dream of a better California City. Our focus, determination, and never-give-up attitude will push us toward our goals. I hope to see you at a meeting. You are what makes the future of California City. Come help develop the dream into reality!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.