CALIF. CITY – During the city council meeting on June 13th, Mayor Kulikoff requested that this item be put on the June 27th agenda for discussion and possible action; on June 27th, Mayor Kulikoff opened the floor to public comments and opinions concerning where the new Splash Pad would be located in Calif. City. Many residents felt that Central Park wasn’t in the best interest of the majority of the city and wanted the location considered to remain at Balsitis Park. The following is the discussion and final vote from the city council.
Mayor Kelly Kulikoff - It is my recommendation to place the splash pad adjacent to the skate park at Central Park. Central Park will be expanding soon, and we need to adequately build out that space and provide the most optimal location for both securities. The same argument applies here that applies to the skate park. The location should be on Calif. City Blvd to give more visibility to both residents and visitors. Balsitis Park was originally designed as a sports park while Central Park was designed more broadly and I feel that with this move, more family participation will occur as well with different types of recreational activities provided in the same area that are of compatible use.
After the mayor read his proposal, heavy discussion between the public and council members took place for over an hour; it’s interesting to note that council member Michael Kulikoff was paying more attention to his cell phone than he was to this portion of the meeting including during some public comments.
Council member Creighton - We really need to stop flip flopping on the locations and just get it built. The Balsitis Park location is ideal as it provides a water-based recreation activity for an underserved area of our community, saying the dial-a-ride exists for providing rides to the newly proposed location appears to be ludicrous to me for the following reasons: users from both sides of this area are likely to be mostly under the age of 12 and are likely to be accompanied by an adult. So, that means two round trip fares, of which an underserved area may or may not be able to afford. Also, dial-a ride does not operate every other Friday or on weekends; as to the park (council member Michael Kulikoff and mayor) he visited, I checked population and median income and the only city that comes close to Calif. City population and median income is Orland. Their population is 15,127 with a median income is $44,733. If you restore the California Aqueduct, which runs near this park, the closest body of water is 2.25 miles away; Central Park Lake is 1/4 mile from where you propose your location and three miles from Balsitis. So, I'd like to request that you don't take this away from this part of the community, thank you.
The mayor had a couple of comments directed at him (unknown resident) and he responded (inaudible); council members then continued with the discussion.
Council member Macedonio - The public came out (when we first had this discussion) said that Balsitis was ideal; we have a desperate need in that end of town for some kind of activities and I know that you used to walk but it's a different world and a different time and I just really do not want to see this activity taken away from the people that we have given some hope to. I think it's a serious mistake to move it to Central Park.
Mayor - Originally it seemed like they were getting some census to have it at Central Park, but then we were giving the information about the waterfall's presence being the issue. So, then I dug deeper into it; I visited other parks to see if that was actually an issue. They determined it was a non-issue so, I brought it back because that information was false to bring it back on the table for the original location.
Council member Macedonio - I didn't specifically note the concrete but, I did look at the enormous residue that we have from the birds in the area and if we are dealing with a skate park or a splash pad that we have to keep up, we don't need any hazard and this is something we haven't even talked about; we're talking about spending one time money but how are we going to maintain it? So, there's a whole nother discussion here but right now, it’s about whether we're going to move it or not and I’m guessing we’ll be moving on.
Council member Smith - Mr. Mayor, it was hard in the first place for me to vote for not putting these ARPA funds into something that in my mind was much more practical but the more that I heard discussion on making our city more family friendly; uh, this may be our only opportunity to be able to do something big through our community. They see the splash pad, they see the skate park and it's like, hey, these people are concerned about kids. If we do not spend the ARPA funds on this, nothing like this will ever occur and that’s my reason for voting for Balsitis. I guess it was specifically because of the waterfowl. Then I just realized our pools right next to the lake and I can understand the concern. I feel very humbled looking at your staff report here with all that went into this. If you're going to do this, why would you not cluster and put in an open area that advertises our town is being family friendly? I never thought about safety issues with having them together. I appreciate Councilman Creighton and Council member Macedonio for being concerned about the underserved area. We can't get CDBG grants for Central Park, but we can for Balsitis, and one is still in the works right now is it not Miss Oaks. So, we're trying to do something for Balsitis. We had the ball field over there and we let that go back to the desert. So, you know, for me, I think the clustering is a great thing, it's not taking away hope from the west end of town but we are pursuing a CDBG grant right now and we can pursue other stuff there; I think this will help to show our town is family friendly and maybe take away some of the sting.
Considerable discussion continued between council members then, the mayor called for public comments.
Quiana - Hello, I am Quiana and I live in the block of Walpole; I live two blocks from Balsitis Park. OK, I am a person that does things in the community all the time with all my people that do stuff for the children, which some people don't care about. The children and the stigmatism over here on this side of town, is this is the ghetto. This is what they talk about on Facebook: this is the ghetto. So, I feel that if there’s some type of way that you would take something from a place that has nothing but kids over here, we can't walk to Central Park. That is far, you have to drive to Central Park. I have five kids, OK? I also have another person standing here that also lives two blocks from the park, but from the other way and she also has five kids, OK? And that's not even everybody.
I feel that it's unfair that you keep putting everything in that park. You have an opportunity to serve the children that's over here. It's not about Central Park; it's not always about Central Park. I get that's where we celebrate things, but you have to understand that there are children over here.
Quiana attempted to get her children to say something. However, they couldn’t get out what they were trying to say, so, she asked them if they liked the idea of having a splash pad at Central Park and they answered No. She then continued.
Quiana - Is that fair that they can't even take care of this park over here and have no activity? The basketball court is trash. The bathroom is dirty, and it's not being taken care of. My son plays basketball, OK? We have to drive him to Central Park for him to shoot at the court, the court over here is trash what little you got; you got a tiny little playground that's all broken down. Come on now; come on now, seriously Mr. mayor seriously?
Tami Johnson - I had a lot to say, but I don't know if I can do any better than Miss Quiana did. None of you sitting up there are poor; and when I say poor, I'm talking you couldn't afford lunch at school, I'm talking like holes in your shoes. I grew up exactly like that. We lived in six different states before I came to California. I didn't know what stability was and being that poor, we had zero access to anything that was entertainment based and free for children. Well, what Miss Quiana says is absolutely the truth. We do look on that side of the town as a ghetto and we do ignore them, and it looks terrible over there and that park looks terrible and everyone in this town should have equal and fair access to everything. Teresa said it eloquently, Councilman Creighton said it eloquently, Council member Macedonio said it eloquently, but Miss Quiana said it exactly the way it needs to be said.
Shawn Bradley - This is the representation. This is part of that underserved community that we all talk about. You know again you did not go to school last year and you grew up in a very, very different time, very different place where you have 15,000 people then public safety and all that is more of a concern. I'm sure nowadays (more than it was back then) and again you know some people can't even afford breakfast or three meals a day; regardless of any assistance and you guys have like that fair share; to make sure that they have equal access to opportunities for their children and their families and people walking three miles. You try to walk 3 miles in 115-degree weather these days, most people can. It's not healthy, it's not smart, and it's just a ridiculous excuse of a reason to want to locate it somewhere else. Here we go again; you're flip flopping. You just gave an underserved part of our community hopes and dreams by thinking now we're going to go outside so, let's do another 360.
We do not need to overwhelm Central Park, we need to create opportunities in all parts of our community, especially those who are underserved, who do not have anything to do or are not privileged. Like some of us who have things and don't have to worry about money or paychecks or being able to support their family or lose their home. They deserve something. That's what our performance should be used for, for people who have been affected, and these are people who have been affected. They do not have things to do. If you make it at Central Park, then that just goes to show that type of leadership that you offer your community, how much you care about your community and whether two or three people tell you they want it one place. This does not represent the entire community because you do not post surveys, you do not go door to door and ask what the majority of the community want. So, stop making those ridiculous statements that have no real effect on anything other than just flapping your mouth. So, at the end of the day, it's in your best interest to keep it up outside us, because those people deserve something, not what everyone else wants. It's their time and this is what we need to do that's good leadership in the city government, thank you.
David Brottlund – Mayor, Council, I've had some points to bring up on this subject; Councilman Creighton did an excellent job of taking all my points and I did basically dittos on what he said. Although I would like to bring up the fact that, you know, I've always been a backer of Balsitis, just because, you know, it's a whole nother area over there in the community. We really need to put something over there on that side of town. Now also, I don't know if you all even took the time to talk to the Planning Commission, I go to their meetings just as often as I can, which is most of them and they've repeatedly discussed this subject multiple times; the verdict that comes out is just exactly what Teresa was saying. This is the best location to best serve our community as a whole. So, I just wanted to say that and stick with the ball side this location; thank you.
Silver Farr- Hello I heard mention of some other project that was being worked on for Balsitis; could somebody please elaborate on that?
Teresa Oaks – The CDBG grant will be to replace the basketball court as well as to update the playground equipment.
Silver Farr - Are there any plans to schedule a better sanitation schedule for the restrooms at this park and keeping it up? You know better conditions for the children over there. Also, I'd like to hear a little bit more detail about the CDBG plans or the grant, whatever it is that we kind of just skimmed over it, but maybe give them the information in that area of town, a little more information about what exactly it is that they have planned for Balsitis.
Teresa Oaks - All the plans we have here, and those people are more than welcome to attend the Park Commission meeting, which is on the third Monday of the month at 6:00 PM; we offer it on Zoom as well. I mean, you can get more information there regarding the sanitation. My staff goes out to update this plan and the bathrooms there twice a week, we have noticed that somebody has been misusing the bathrooms recently so they've been going out and checking those a little bit more frequently but if something happens and we don't catch it in that time, get a hold of us at the Strata Center so we could send somebody out immediately and get it taken care of. .
Mr. Twohig – Mayor, Council and members of the public. You need a splash pad, and you need amenities, and you need amenities for the children and since you do not have an economic plan or strategic plan to grow your tax base, you're stuck with the bug. It is second because you have an opportunity council members, to provide amenities in this community and if you grow the tax base; but you continue to ignore the strategic plans, you continue to ignore what it takes to grow the tax base. I think that the Balsitis arguments are a strong argument, I don't happen to like Central Park, so I'm stuck with whatever you dish out but what you're dishing is a problem, you need a strategic plan to grow the tax base and you need to provide amenities for the children, thank you.
Anthony from Safe Haven Kids League of California City - You guys are sending a bad message, very, very bad message. California City is one city and at some point, it's like we have to pick up glass and everything. We're on an amazing list to give to the community as a whole. We're one community and we can't reverse course right now. I mean, this is not good. This is really not good. The message you’re sending is really bad. We're Cal City; In God We Trust. Parks and Rec are doing an amazing job on that side; there is only one worker over there for everybody, let's continue to move forward. Give them what they need over there, continue to move forward. Let's get over there and love this community to stand as one and send that message. If it goes through, fine, if it doesn’t (and what I've been hearing that it will never go through) but if it doesn't go through, OK, fine. I agree with that, but I do not agree with taking that from over there. That is not the message that we're trying to send. We have to continue to move forward, and we have to continue to push forward, thank you.
E-comment from Diane Perry - So, taking something from an underserved area and moving it into a place that already has more playground equipment, pools, and nice parks makes no sense. Also, dial-a-ride does not operate on weekends or after five.
Several more comments were heard from the public concerning moving the splash pad to Central Park then, the meeting was turned back over to the city council.
Council member Smith - Another number of things have been stated here; Mr. Twohig chastised us for not having an economic plan. It may not be a good one, but there has been one; putting all our eggs in one basket and on one train. You used the statement and I agree with that wholeheartedly. We need a better economic plan. We need a strategic plan, then you use it to grow the tax base. A few years ago, we took away their remaining playground equipment and took away their pocket partner. That's an area that has a bunch of kids and I appreciate Anthony. I'm grateful for all of you, for our young people in town and this council has been doing what it can to assist. This is no them versus us. There are kids all over this community, including near Central Park. Let's face it, very few kids are going to be able to walk it and it is a distance from the west end of town. Mayor Kulikoff doesn't need me to defend him, but he's one of nine kids. As I recall the Kulikoff kids 30 years ago, that's the only option that they had. We have dial-a-ride.
I won't be able to do anything for Sunday, but I will give my number right underneath Mr. Barragan's phone number and our church will try to set up a schedule that will make about three runs in the morning and three runs in the afternoon if we vote to put this at Central Park and we'll pick up from a couple locations in the West side. We'll get another CDL driver so we can provide some shuttle service to people who want to use that. There won't be on Sundays, they'll be on Saturdays. And umm, but there's no them versus us. The basketball court, the updated playground, equipment we haven't given up on Balsitis. I would like for us to think about the pocket park that we took apart at our northeast mobile Home Park, where there are reports of kids that literally have nothing to do over there, I think this has been a good conversation for me. Let's face it, in a year, we’ll see what we're going to be able to sustain when this special tax is done. This is not them versus us; I think clustering is a good idea and I will do this, if that's the way that things go.
Teresa Oaks from Parks and Recreation - the splash pad will be open the same time as the pool because it doesn't have to be certified lifeguards and so it would have a park over by the trailer park, we are looking to apply for a CD for the next CDBG grant so that we can get playground equipment over there and get it back where it needs to be. When I say being open, it is going to be open for nine months. When I say a year, six months; May through September. So that's something that we could feasibly provide some shuttle service for on Saturdays, but for sustainability and the number of issues, we have too many uncertainties to have stuff scattered. but I'm grateful to hear about the pocket park and we certainly want to serve every area of our community as best we can.
Mayor - I just see a vision of a much greater California City where we're not just fixing one of the parks, we're fixing them all. But we have to start somewhere, and we have to fix it in steps just like both sides of the park have issues with the restrooms not being taken care of or whatever is going on there and the lack of proper maintenance that I'm hearing from public comments. We need to get everything, all of the details and all of the ducks in a row before we can move forward with much larger scale projects. We need to fit the projects in the areas where they'll make sense economically. We have 22 projects in the same area, allowing less maintenance downtime; we just need to have designated areas in California City that totally makes sense. That's why all the roads at this exact moment aren't taken care of but roads are being worked on. We have roads being worked on right now. We have water lines being worked on right now, we're taking steps.
We just have a little bit everywhere because we were a city with a big dream, and we don't have the money for that big dream. So, we're separating everything instead of putting everything together and starting to make everything bigger in specific areas and grow it from there. We don't have a plan, there's never been a plan. Parks right now it's not going to strategically make sense. It totally doesn't make sense to me. I understand what it is going up in California City and there's other opportunities that I'm missing out on but growing up. This confuses me. It doesn't make sense where the larger train is going at this point. I appreciate the public comments, but based on what I hear I wasn't able to change my decision making on this at this time.
Council member Michael Kulikoff made a motion and it was seconded by Council member Smith to relocate the splash pad from Balsitis Park to Central Park.
Council member Macedonio - so I was going to make a motion on top of that; on behalf of 100% of the public that commented today, I am going to make a motion that we need this splash pad at Balsitis Park.
Council member Creighton - I'll second that.
Quiana - OK, so, what you just said about not taking you can't make a decision off of the public's comment was very rude OK because you have people telling you that it should go somewhere and you're saying, oh well, you know it just make you happy for 5 minutes but you keep over here. It is not right; and I'm telling y'all right now, there are literally 12 kids in here, okay, 12 kids from the various age of seven years old all the way up to 14 years old. They are listening to everything that is being said at this meeting and what do y'all look like today?
Y'all take all the money and do what the heck y'all want to do with you don't care about this park. This park is huge. You talked about the baseball field. The baseball field is trash. I have family members who got lost coming over here and ran into that parking space. Why do you think that makes me feel well, I'm not comfortable putting my five kids on the bus with people that I don't personally know and they're not going to be comfortable getting on the bus with people they don't know either. Like I wouldn't be comfortable doing that. Like we're walking distance from our house to the park right now. It's just not right that you don't consider what everybody is saying from parks and recs. Person is telling you it's not a good idea. But you are insisting that this is a good idea for you, not for nobody else for you. That's not right. And that's all I got to say. This is why I don't watch these meetings, because it's totally cool. (City clerk cut off the rest of the comment due to expired time).
Tami Johnson - I just want to reiterate, I completely agree with Quiana and something you're not realizing. People voted for you to represent them, not to make unilateral decisions for them. You're not listening to your constituents. You're not listening to the people who voted for you and that's why so many people are looking to recall the three of you (referring to council member Michael Kulikoff, council member Ron Smith and Mayor Kulikoff) right now. Kiana is not wrong; the three of you are in a block, every single meeting. I don't think there's been but one where council member Smith dissented but otherwise, it's the three of you and the three of you get an idea in your head and you refuse to listen to the public, 100% of the public has said that they want this splash pad at Balsitis Park and they have given you very good reasons and the fact that you are not listening speaks volumes about the kind of leaders you really are at this point.
Shawn Bradley – You guys are saying, In God, We Trust. So, you know, what does the Bible say about that? God makes it. May they judge your people with righteousness and your forward justice. May they defend the cause of the court and give delivering to the children of the needy; with that being said, again everyone just flip-flopped. You can sit there and say you can do dial-a-ride to get people to Central Park while you can also do the reverse, you can get people from Central Park to both sides. If that's what you want to do, it works both ways and that's the same with walking, right. If people can walk from one direction, they can walk from the other, right. So, why are you not trying to deal with majority; the underserved part of your community? You know and again you can say a push by a push is different on a vote at the end of the day. So, your vote is you know basically like icing on the cake, like your decision right now makes me say, I need to reach out to that underserved community because maybe you aren't the best representatives for them and for the people and you know again, people voted you in and they can vote you out too.
It gives people hope when you say things like this and then you flip flop and take it away and at the end of the day, there's already a water activity for people in Central Park. So, that is making sure that you're providing something equal that all aspects of your community and we can say Central Park, but here's what the reality is; part of Central Park is an undeveloped community. It's planned to where the hotel is and all that to the right is mostly just land. There's nothing. So yeah, maybe when we were supposed to be 1 million people all around that's what we were supposed to be but that's not what we are today and again how we live and how we grew up is not representative of what people and children and families face today; were you raised by a single parent on a fixed income with no child support and not even able to feed your family and you have to not eat one meal so your children can? You're going to say all these things and have you not seen or noticed the alerts for dial-a-ride?
Mr. Twohig - I happen to agree with a lot of the comments from the deals and from the public votes and I identify with the mayor's vision. On this occasion, I think the vision is very important but secondary to the voice of the community. So, I honestly read from the Bible, I'll read you a very important verse. King James Version Proverbs 29:18, “Where there is no vision, the people shall perish.” Some have used this verse to emphasize; this is out of gotquestions.org. Some have used this verse to emphasize the importance of vision and leadership without a long-term plan without a vision. People are doomed to wander aimlessly. This is on you; Councilman Macedonio, it's also on you both. You campaign for strategic planning to accomplish General Services in the community then sit up there for a long time and have done nothing strategically, all five of you have shared your priority, not one of you, you need to share your priorities. Mr. Mayor, your vision is really important, but it needs to be shared with all five and shared with the community and you need to have a plan for both. I think the community is telling you what the community wants, and I encourage you to consider what the community has told me and the revision and the strategic plan. Thank you.
Mayor - I've been at a council meeting after listening to the public, it's weighing my vote and it changed my mind on something. But even at the last minute, unfortunately this isn't the case here because nothing that I heard today logically makes sense for the reasoning, I also heard the children's comments. Mostly because that's not really based on logic. So, at this point I'm not, you haven't swayed my vote, I listened to the public as much as possible. I'm listening to every single comment that everyone's making. I'm not disregarding them, it's just from my point of view it didn't sway me in the arguments anywhere.
I'm supposed to listen to the public and I understand that this is not the entirety of the public in California City. I've listened to the public that are here. I understand that they represent and that's how it works in city government and all forms of government; we have representatives of the public here, just like we're representatives of the public up here. So, I'm listening to the public. The whole point of being up here is to be able to decide with the reasoning of what you hear from the public and make your own decisions based on your understanding of what the public is saying and your understanding and your thought process with it; not to hear a lot of the public speak today on any subject, whatever it is and be bombarded by a certain direction and expect the council here to automatically move in that direction. That's not how it works. We're representing the public; all of us are here. All of us are separately representing the entirety of the public. We're each representing all the public and that's how it works. We're voted in. We might not have all been voted in by the same people, but we're all voted in, we're representing a democracy. So, my logic might not be in line with everybody's logic, but some people that voted me in line were in line with that logic. It's just sometimes it's a controversy point where the public feels that some people come up and assume that I'm completely against everybody just because I'm making a decision based on my understanding of how things work. Now we're going to move forward in the strategically optimal direction. So, if people don't like that, that's fine, but I'm not going to push back. Like right now, I thought about it. I've been here the whole time till the exact last person talking. I listened to your public comments, your public testimony, and I thought about it. I'm not just here as a whole. I'm thinking about it. I wouldn't be up here if I wasn't thinking about the public. These jobs up here, they don't pay. It's not like we're here because the jobs pay. We're here because we want to be, I'm assuming, to try to make a difference, even if it looks like they were going against the public or logic. It could be on different sides of the fence, but that's where the census comes in and sometimes consensus goes against me, sometimes it goes for me, but that's the beauty of democracy. So, we'll see how the vote goes, but that's all I have to say.
Council member smith - We've dismantled a pocket park, Balsitis is basically gone back to the desert, although with the grant for the basketball court, the upgrade the updated playground equipment. I would ponder asking us to come back and consider taking 100,000 off of the large splash pad at Central Park to put it into a pocket park. Who knows what's going to happen in a little over a year, but who knows what we can sustain in our town? I think that is something that at least we’re forced to ponder tonight, we have this issue before us. Compromise does not come easy for me and if I had consensus, this would have gone into water lines, this would have gone into the streets and this would have gone into some needy police vehicles if I had had consensus. I have listened to the mayor's concern and others for the youth of our community and realized if we don't do this now, it's probably never going to be done and I see that as part of an economic and strategic plan. So, I certainly want to see these smaller parks to be taken care of, but I think this makes sense to the cluster.
Victor Ponto – Mayor, may I have the floor for a few seconds; I'll probably be several seconds, but I apologize. I think there was a motion on a motion on this, right?
City Clerk - Yes. So, the second motion was to leave it where it's located, which was from Council member Macedonio and Councilmember Creighton; the first motion was from Council member Michael Kulikoff and seconded by Mayor Pro Tem Smith stating to move it to Central Park.
Ponto - Yeah, I just wanted to make everybody aware of what we're considering. So, the second motion would come first, and the first motion would come second should it arise. I just want to make sure everybody knows with comment being done
The discussion between council members and city staff went on for a few more minutes then, the mayor called for a roll call vote on both motions on the floor.
City clerk – On the first motion; Council member Creighton; Yes, Councilmember Kulikoff; No, councilmember Macedonio; Yes, Mayor Pro Tim Smith. No, Mayor Kulikoff; No; motion failed. Roll call on the original motion of course council member Kulikoff; yes, councilmember Creighton; no, councilmember Macedonio; no, Mayor Pro Temp Smith; yes, Mayor Kulikoff; yes; motion carried
