CALIFORNIA CITY — Final election results will reshape the California City city council’s makeup as four new faces are set to be sworn in,
Kern County released its final updates on Nov. 30, cementing four new faces on the dais.
Three incumbents sought to retain a spot on the council, including current mayor Chuck McGurie and Mayor Pro Tem Don Parris, both of who sought the mayor’s seat, while Councilman Ron Smith sought to continue his role on the council.
(Councilman Nick Lessenevitch also sought the mayor’s seat, but ran from a safe spot on the council; his term ends in December 2022).
For the mayoral seat, candidate and former finance director Jeanie O’Laughlin will replace incumbent Chuck McGuire. O’Laughlin led the pack of five candidates, coming out with 37.33% of the votes (1,621 votes), followed by Lessenevitch with 26.44% (1,148 votes). Parris, who’s term on council ends in December, came in a distant third with 13.68% of the vote (594 votes). McGuire, who has served Cal City for 10 years, earned just over 12% of the vote (523 votes), followed by candidate Samuel Pope, Sr. with 10.5% of the vote (456 votes).
For the two full-term, four-year council seats, candidates Karen Macedonio and Jim Creighton will be seated in December after earning 41.32% and 32.02% of the vote respectively. Macedonio held a clear lead, with 2,527 votes and Creighton with 1,958 votes. Smith came in a third behind Creighton, with 26.66% of the vote (1,630 votes).
For the short-term, two-year seat meant to serve out a remaining term, Kelly Kulikoff held the lead with 1,471 votes (35.28%), followed by Kim Welling with 1,364 votes (32.71%). LaMiya Patrick came in third with 810 votes (19.42%), followed by Marcus Fair with 525 votes (12.59%).
School boards
For the Mojave Unified School District governing board race, Dr. Larry Adams, the current board president, retains his seat after earning 2,332 votes (26.94%). The other available seat goes to candidate Brandon Tate with 1,931 votes (22.31%).
Trailing behind were California City resident and parks commissioner Carolinda Fleming was in third with 1,608 votes (18.58%), followed by incumbent Toni Evans, with 1,473 votes (17.02%) and Reuben Garcia with 1,311 votes (15.15%).
The Southern Kern Unified School District Board of Trustees in Rosamond will see two new faces. Candidate Robert Vincelette maintained a strong lead with 4,352 votes (43.33%), followed by fellow newcomer Dewine Moore, Jr., with 2,876 votes (28.64%). Dewine maintains a narrow lead over incumbent Carol Robinson, who received 2,815 votes (28.03%).
Special districts
New faces will populate the Mojave Air and Space Port board of directors, with all three seats being filled with new people. Candidate Robert Morgan maintained a lead in a race of six candidates with 2,792 votes (24.93%), followed by Chuck Coleman with 2,510 votes (22.41%). For the third seat, candidate Diane Barney had a narrow lead over incumbent David Evans, with Barney earning 1,571 votes (14.03%) to Evans’ 1,537 votes (13.72%). Incumbents Terry Allred and Andrew Parker were in fifth and sixth place, earning 1,417 and 1,373 votes respectively.
For the Rosamond Community Services District, incumbent Byron Glennan will continue for another four years after maintaining a strong lead with 3,410 votes (40.96%), while incumbent Gregory Washington was defeated by challenger Alfred Wallis. Wallis earned 2,555 (30.69%) to Washington’s 2,361 votes (28.36%).
Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect Kern County releasing its final results on Nov. 30. This version also updates final election results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.