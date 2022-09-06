NEWS RELEASE
Announcing the Fall 2022 One Book Project Title
A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock High School by Carlotta Walls LaNier!
Read the books, attend events, and join the discussion September - November, 2022.
This Fall, the One Book Project invites everyone to gather together and discuss the themes of A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock High School by Carlotta Walls LaNier which explores civil rights, racial discrimination, racism, diversity, acceptance, and courage. Children, tweens, teens, and adults can participate with reading fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and graphic novels curated in our One Book Companion Title List and Readers Advisory List. Readers are encouraged to join our online One Book Project Reading Challenge on Beanstack, where participants will win digital badges and prizes by completing activities.
Premier One Book Project Events:
About the One Book Project
Since 2002, the One Book Project has sought to promote a culture of reading and discussion in diverse communities across Bakersfield and Kern County. Annually, the Kern County Library and California State University, Bakersfield, lead the One Book Project effort in bringing community members together through events and discussions related to the themes of one thought-provoking title. The One Book Project is meant to connect people across cultural divides to foster understanding through a collection of theme related titles to support reading and literacy for all age groups in our community.
Accessing One Book Titles
All One Book titles are available for checkout in print, eBook, eAudiobook, or Book on CD from the Kern County Library. Titles also available for purchase from Russo's Books and Barnes & Noble.
For a comprehensive list of events, titles, information, and resources, please visit: KCLonebook.org.
2022 One Book Project partners include:
One Book Project Selection & Events!
- Kern County Library
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Geography Of California
- San Joaquin Valley
- Bakersfield, California
- Walter W. Stiern
- Lanier
- Bakersfield City School District
- Bakersfield Station
- Barnes & Noble
- California
- California State University, Bakersfield
- Bakersfield College
- Carlotta Walls Lanier
- Carlotta
- Emmanuel Lutheran Church
- Author
- Journey
- Little Rock High School
- Student Affairs, Umoja Community Astep, And Grace Van Dyke Bird Library Bakersfield City School District Bakersfield Alumnae Chapter Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
- English Department
- Premier
- Kern County
- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
- Justice
- Kern County Library
- Walter W. Stiern Library
- Kegley Institute Of Ethics
- Little Rock Central High School Csub Icardo Center
- California State University
- Historical Research Center
- Public History Institute
- Bakersfield
- Department Of Student Affairs
- Ethics, Aims General Education Program, And Alumni Association
- Levan Center For The Humanities
- Office Of The Provost
- Keynote
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Consumers advised to be prepared for possible outages Power grid narrowly averted outages Monday; Tuesday likely to be tighter
- One Book Project Selection & Events!
- A do-or-die day for California's power grid
- Fle alert extended
- Patriot Day in the Park
- Minerals found in the High Desert – Part 2 of a 4 Part Story
- Mojave area Crime Data Report for July/Aug
- Boron area Crime Data Report for July/Aug
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- California City area Arrests for Aug.
- Kern County officials educate public on Measure K
- Council discusses Legends, Desert Jade properties
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Aug.
- Advisory: Human remains found
- 8-minute Solar Energy Back to School Backpack Giveaway held in Boron
- Minerals found in the High Desert – Part 2 of a 4 Part Story
- Tehachapi area Arrests for July
- East Kern area Football Scores and Games on Tap for Week 2 Warriors Win; Bobcats/Ravens and Roadrunners Lose
- Patriot Day in the Park
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.