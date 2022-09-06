 
 
Announcing the Fall 2022 One Book Project Title
A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock High School by Carlotta Walls LaNier!
Read the books, attend events, and join the discussion September - November, 2022.
 
This Fall, the One Book Project invites everyone to gather together and discuss the themes of A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock High School by Carlotta Walls LaNier which explores civil rights, racial discrimination, racism, diversity, acceptance, and courage. Children, tweens, teens, and adults can participate with reading fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and graphic novels curated in our One Book Companion Title List and Readers Advisory List. Readers are encouraged to join our online One Book Project Reading Challenge on Beanstack, where participants will win digital badges and prizes by completing activities.  
 
Premier One Book Project Events:
  • The One Book Project Kickoff Event
    Monday, September 12, 3-4pm
    Breaking Barriers: The Trials and Triumph of Being the First
    Local leaders will share their stories of struggle and victory in becoming the first alongside BC students who share similar feelings of isolation and marginalization. Event cohosted with Bakersfield College and Umoja Community African-American Success Through Excellence and Persistence (ASTEP).
    Levan Center for the Humanities, Bakersfield College, 1801 Panorama Dr., Bakersfield, CA 93305 661.395.4011
     
  • Author Keynote & Book Signing
    Thursday, October 27, 7pm
    An Evening with Carlotta Walls LaNier, author of A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High School
    CSUB Icardo Center, 9001 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93311 661.654.2782
About the One Book Project
Since 2002, the One Book Project has sought to promote a culture of reading and discussion in diverse communities across Bakersfield and Kern County. Annually, the Kern County Library and California State University, Bakersfield, lead the One Book Project effort in bringing community members together through events and discussions related to the themes of one thought-provoking title. The One Book Project is meant to connect people across cultural divides to foster understanding through a collection of theme related titles to support reading and literacy for all age groups in our community.
 
Accessing One Book Titles
All One Book titles are available for checkout in print, eBook, eAudiobook, or Book on CD from the Kern County Library. Titles also available for purchase from Russo's Books and Barnes & Noble.
 
For a comprehensive list of events, titles, information, and resources, please visit: KCLonebook.org.
 
2022 One Book Project partners include:
  • California State University Bakersfield departments and organizations: English Department, Office of the Provost, Walter W. Stiern Library, Public History Institute, Historical Research Center, Sigma Tau Delta, Kegley Institute of Ethics, AIMS General Education Program, and Alumni Association;
  • Bakersfield College departments and organizations: Department of Student Affairs, Umoja Community ASTEP, and Grace Van Dyke Bird Library 
  • Bakersfield City School District
  • Bakersfield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
  • Emmanuel Lutheran Church 
  • Gridstone, Inc. 
  • Kern Literacy Council 
  • Kern Council Teachers of English
  • Russo’s Books 
  • Bakersfield News Observer

