MOJAVE – It was a day to remember; Plane Crazy Saturday which was held on Feb. 18th at the Mojave Air and Space Port featured more than just planes; it also featured a few Ferraris from the Ferrari Club of America and special guest speaker Ana Benet (via zoom) who was the chase plane pilot for the StratoLaunch. The presentation from Miss Benet took place inside the board room just off the Voyager Restaurant while the Ferraris made an appearance in the front parking lot and on the tarmac so folks inside the restaurant could enjoy what I call “eye-candy” for car buffs.
The StratoLaunch presentation got underway just after 11am with Mrs. Cathy Hansen introducing herself, the Mojave Air and Space Port President Diane Barney and Miss Benet, then the presentation began.
Cathy Hansen - My name is Cathy Hansen and I'm President of the Mojave Transportation Museum. We don't have a building, so I just consider this whole airport a museum. I am going to introduce my friend Diane Barney, who flew in her Steerman today so when you see it out on the ramp, you'll know Diane flew it in. Diane Barney is the President of the Mojave Air and Space Port Board and is very active in flying. She owns 3 aircraft and presently is working at NASA.
Diane Barney – I'm always excited for these Plane Crazy Saturdays; you never know who's going to speak. There's always some interesting story, and then the attendees are almost always just as interesting too. This one is particularly special for me because Ana, while I was able to read her entire resume and biography, I got to realize how objectively special she is in addition to just being one of my absolute best friends. Ana has done things with C 1-30s and said that if she told me about it, she'd have to kill me, so I know very little about her background for as good of a friend as she is. She went to Undergraduate Pilot Training through the Puerto Rican Air National Guard in the late 1990’s and has been flying in aerospace for over 30 years and cut her teeth in aviation. I can't believe we finally got her to speak. So, with that, Anna, I can't wait to hear these stories.
Miss Benet - Thank you, Diane, I really appreciate the invite and I'm very grateful that I get to talk to all of you here today. You know, Mojave is my second home, so I worked as a pilot or regulatory consultant for Northrop Grumman and for Virgin Galactic, next door to StratoLaunch. So, the pathway for me talking to you here has been an interesting one. I'll try to share a little bit of that with you and then I will also share a little bit of what we do at StratoLaunch (at least from the chase perspective) and that in itself, is its own wonderful little world of flight test and most people don't really know too much about it or hear much about it. It is integral to flight test and always has been. Thank you all for coming as well, I really appreciate it. I’ve prepared a small slide presentation and I will try to give you a walk-through of what the typical flight test mission really entails so that you have a better understanding and maybe when you see the plane on TV or in a movie somewhere you will understand what's going on there so. I will happily try to answer questions regarding rock. So, there is StratoLaunch, the world's largest aircraft and there are only a few US pilots who have flown StratoLaunch and we're quite intimately familiar with close airplanes. Occasionally we'll fly the simulator to help with some of the emergency procedures and missions, which I enjoyed very much. But for right now my role has been in Chase and I love it.
Miss Benet started her slide-presentation and explained each slide to the audience.
Ana Benet - The principal job that chase does is help with StratoLaunch; so, from a chase perspective, my role is to of course chase and be safety observer of the larger craft, but then once we start testing the hypersonic airplane which is unmanned, I will also perform that role for that aircraft; at least from the very first portion.
Miss Benet interrupted her own presentation to tell us a little bit about herself and how she became a pilot.
Ana Benet - Anybody likes to ask me questions about me, I don't like to share a lot about me. I'm usually quiet about that but I've been flying for over 30 years. I have been an instructor for over 25 years, and I maintained my currency as an instructor because I genuinely love it. I would do it until I can't do it anymore. I keep my instructor license current so that I can teach my children and hopefully they will all want to pursue their licenses. I mean, that's every parent's dream, right? I retired from the Air Force; I did 23 years in the Air Force. I am a builder of experimental airplanes and that was back when I was in college. That's when I really started putting my teeth on this stuff. I can instruct from the back seat and that is what I have been doing with my children and other folks for about six or seven months now.
Miss Benet continued with more of her presentation then, she asked for any questions from the audience.
MDN - When you were first approached to be the chase pilot for the StratoLaunch, how did it make you feel when you were asked to become a chase pilot for StratoLaunch?
Miss Benet - That's a great question, Patti, and thank you for asking it. When I joined Stratolaunch, I did not join as a pilot; I came on board to be the interface with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to obtain our launch license for the rocket plane that you see in the slides. I really didn't realize that was going to be a possibility but when I was interviewed, they saw my resume and realized that I came from a very extensive military background that included the disciplines that they seek out in their test programs for pilots. So, the opportunity was offered to me and I remember telling the pilot after the first flight, I said, “you know, it’s just a game changer, this is a new amazing twist on this job for me and it's a position that I’m very grateful for”. So, I felt great, felt very honored.
Audience member - What is the frequency for the Stratolaunch typically?
Miss Benet - So we don't have a fixed frequency of flights per se, what we do is, we test as we progress through our engineering and development program. So, in doing that, the pacing of the flight is entirely dependent on that, right? I will say that on average now, we're looking at about every 2 1/2 months roughly. I would think that's my best estimate for about every 2 1/2 months. Keep an idea, we're shooting for the second weekend of the next month for our next opportunity to fly. I was going to say,
Audience member - Do you develop your own test criteria, or do you service other organizations and support their testing?
Miss Benet - We're self-contained and so we don't support any other organizations or companies or programs at this time. That's a great question by the way, that might be a future capability, but for right now it's just, we just don't have the people and the resources to extend beyond what we're doing for ourselves and storage. So, you know one of the things that we are looking at is potentially growing the fleet in the future. So, there may be some from Europe onboard with the program and as our program develops, they may be contracted to do what you're asking. So yeah, good question.
MDN - What was your reaction when you saw the StratoLaunch for the first time? How did you react?
Miss Benet - That's a great question. I remember walking in through one of the rear entry doors of the hanger and normally when you walk into a hangar, your eyes capture the whole airplane in one scoop of your right? I walked in and all I could do was just look up upwards you know and see the tail of the airplane right there in front of me and then looking over to the side and another tail; then looking forward, there's just you know this endless span of fuselage that just kept going and going and you realize, wow, this is something very, very special. I can tell you I've never experienced a feeling like that. It's quite an impressive airplane when you see it for the very first time. I was struck with that or with the awe of that. So that was my, that was my reaction.
Audience member – So, are there like 4 pilots or how does it fly?
Miss Benet – The right-side fuselage is actually the occupied fuselage. So, we have the flight deck on the right-side fuselage with the aircraft commander sitting in the left seat and the copilot in the right seat. The copilot and the pilot are both equally qualified people. They trade seats from one mission to the next. Everybody asks, what's the reason for having the right piece? The left seat of the fuselage has the best view of the payload between the wings so that when that hypersonic airplane does drop-off the pylon when it launches, the aircraft Commander has eyes on it directly as it drops and can see if anything has gone wrong or maneuver the airplane away safely if it looks like there might be a momentary need to. So that's the logic behind that; one of the very interesting and obscure points about this airplane when it was designed was that there were discussions about putting the pilots in the tail of the airplane and there were drawings that were done. We have some of those original hand drawings where you can see a very small little pilot section; that was one of the designs.
Audience member - Did you follow up?
Miss Benet - No. So, I don't want to keep everybody too long because I know you have lots to do on your beautiful Saturday, but I do have two videos I'm going to share with all of you; the first video is of us doing our formation proficiency flying and then the other one is me in the chase plane right? We actually take turns playing league or chase. So, the first video is one of our stories and as you can see, it's really unique and then the second video is going to be of our 8th flight across; all these videos were shot by me with my phone so, I have the best view of anybody of the StratoLaunch.
Miss Benet then showed us two 5-minute videos which are on YouTube then, Mrs. Hansen thanked Miss Benet for the presentation and presented a Plane Crazy Saturday hat to Diane Barney to give to Miss Benet. After the presentation, everyone headed out to the parking area and the tarmac for a taste of luxury with the appearance of the Ferrari Club of America and planes, planes and more planes. What an exciting day. The Mojave Desert News would like to thank Miss Benet for her presentation, the Ferrari Club of America for the “eye-candy”, the Voyager Restaurant for having us along, Mrs. Cathy Hansen for inviting us and the Mojave Air and Space Port for hosting yet another great Plane Crazy Saturday – see ya all next time.
