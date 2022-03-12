March is considered Women's History Month so we decided to feature a former Boron resident and pioneer in aviation: Florence "Pancho" Barnes as our women in History first story.
Florence "Pancho" Barnes was a pioneeer aviator and a founder of the first movie stunt pilot's union; she was born on July 22, 1901 to Thaddeus Lowe and Florence May Dobbins in Pasadena, Calif. Pancho was born into a wealthy family, growing up in a huge mansion in San Marino, Calif. where she attended the areas finest private schools. Pancho's grandfather Thaddeus S.C. Lowe pioneered American aviation with the establishment of the nations first military air unit; the "Army of the Potomac's" Balloon Corps during the Civil War and took Pancho to an air show when she was 10 years old. In her later years, Pancho was known as the "Mother of Edwards Air Force Base".
On March 30, 1975; a friend tried to call Pancho but didn't receive an answer so her son Bill went to her home in Boron, Calif. and found her dead inside. The Kern County Coroners Office determined that Pancho had died nearly a week earlier; she was scheduled to be the key-note speaker at the annual Antelope Valley Aero Museum's "Barn-Stormers Reunion" on April 5, 1975. Pancho's MYSTERY SHIP #32 aircraft was sold to a private collector and moved to the United Kingdom where the aircraft was restored to original condition. The annual Pancho Barnes Day which is held at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base was established in 1980 in her honor.
