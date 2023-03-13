CALIF. CITY - A Calif. City man is dead after being involved in a traffic collision; the incident occurred on the afternoon of March 7th at the intersection of Highway 58 and Calif. City Blvd.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Mojave area CHP; a call came into the dispatch center at approximately 1:53pm for a big rig vs suv traffic collision, when officers arrived on scene, they found a white Kia Scion SUV had been hit by a semi broadside and was in the center divider. The driver of the Kia was identified as 25-year old Dekarriay Rayvion Burrell of Calif.City was ejected from the vehicle; the driver of the semi was uninjured.
Calif. City Fire Station #19 and Hall Ambulance of Calif. City responded to the scene and determined that Mr. Burrell was deceased; Mojave CHP contacted CalTrans for a "traffic break" while they investigated the cause of the accident.
Preferred Towing out of Calif. City was called to the scene to remove the vehicle from the center divider while traffic was diverted around the incident.
The Kern County Coroners office arrived and removed the victim from the scene and next of kin has been notified.
The Mojave CHP is asking anyone who has information into this incident to please contact them at 1-661-822-5500 during normal business hours.
