While researching different holidays on the calendar, I came across the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and wanted to write a story about the meaning behind the day; the following is according to Wikipedia, the Official Guide to Government Information and Services, the Clerk of the United States House of Representatives, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the United States, USS Oklahoma Memorial, USS Utah at Pearl Harbor, USS Bowfin Submarine, the battleship Missouri Memorial and the Pacific Aviation Museum at Pearl Harbor.
“December 7, 1941; a day which will live in infamy”. Those very words were spoken by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Dec. 8th; just one day after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese Imperial Navy. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day also referred to as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day or Pearl Harbor Day is observed annually in the United States on December 7th to remember and honor the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941 which led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day and thus entering World War II.
In 1994, the United States Congress designated December 7th of each year as national Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day the joint resolution was signed by President Bill Clinton on August 23, 1994, and on November 29, 1994, President Clinton issued a proclamation declaring December 7, 1994, the first National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. On Pearl Harbor Day, the American Flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset to honor those who died because of the attack on US military forces in Hawaii. Pearl Harbor Day is not a federal holiday; government offices, schools, and businesses do not close although some organizations may hold special events in memory of those killed or injured at Pearl Harbor.
On Sunday morning December 7, 1941, at approximately 6:55 AM the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the neutral United States at Naval Station Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii killing 2,403 Americans and injuring 1,178 others; the Japanese attack also resulted in the sinking of four US naval battleships and damaging four others as well as damaging 3 cruisers, 3 destroyers and one minelayer. U.S. military aircraft losses were 188 destroyed and 159 which were damaged. Canada (which is our neighbor to the north) declared war on Japan within hours of the attack on Pearl Harbor and was the first western nation to do so; on December 8th, the United states declared war on Japan and entered World War II on the side of the allies and in a speech to Congress, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called the bombing of Pearl Harbor “a day which will live in infamy”.
There are four historical sites in Pearl Harbor and around Ford Island and they are: the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor which is a marble memorial over the sunken battleship USS Arizona that was dedicated on May 30, 1962, in memory of the 1,177 crew members who were killed. The memorial remembers all military personnel who were killed in the Pearl Harbor attack and the site is open to the public with boat tours to the memorial provided by the US Navy from the visitor center, the USS Oklahoma Memorial is in remembrance of a battleship that was sunk which lost 429 men on that fateful day, the USS Utah Memorial is in remembrance of a former battleship that had been converted to a target ship in 1931 and was sunk in the attack on Pearl Harbor. A memorial to honor the crew including the 58 who died aboard the US Utah was dedicated on the northwest shore to Ford island near the ships wreck in 1972 along with the USS Arizona Memorial which was added to the National Register of Historic Places and declared a National Historical Landmark in 1989 and finally the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park is in remembrance of an American submarine that sank 44 ships during World War II; this site is located adjacent to the USS Arizona Memorial Visitors Center. Ford Island remains an active military installation therefore public access is restricted to approved tours, military personnel, military retirees, NOAA personnel and their family members only; another historical site around the harbor is the USS Missouri Memorial which is a memorial to the surrender of the Japanese on the deck of the USS Missouri which brought an end the US involvement in World War II as well as the Pacific Aviation Museum in Pearl Harbor.
In 1990 leading up to the 50th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Congress established a Pearl Harbor Remember Medal; this is also known as the Pearl Harbor Survivors Medal and was awarded to anyone who was in the US armed forces and who was present in Hawaii on December 7, 1941 and participated in combat operations that day against the attack. The medal was also awarded to civilians who were killed and injured in the attack and a few years later, Congress amended the law to allow any person who was present in Hawaii on December 7, 1941 and was involved in combat operations against Japanese military forces attacking Hawaii to receive the award; in both instances, there was a limited time period to apply for the award and it is now no longer issued.
