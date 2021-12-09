***UPDATE*** 1:47pm Dec 9
Advisory: Update for CCHS: the lock down has been terminated at this time
1:13pm Thursday Dec 9 2021
An important message from California City High School: Parents and Guardians: out of an abundance of caution, we are currently on lock down while we investigate an anonymous, possbile threat to the school. We are coordinating with CCPD to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure student and teacher safety. Please DO NOT call the school, or pick up students while we are still under lock down. Once we resolve this situation and the lock down has ended, we will send a follow up message.
