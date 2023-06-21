CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council met on the afternoon of June 13th inside the council chambers at city hall; closed session of the meeting got underway shortly after 4pm and reconvened into open session just after 5pm; during the 5-hour long meeting, several people had lots to say to the council.
The city clerk called the meeting to order then, after roll call and adoption of the agenda (seemed to skip this part), the mayor called for any Public Comments on closed session items.
Shawn Bradley - Yeah, so, I noticed CS1 says it's 3 personnel matters, I'm assuming because it's one item and is pertaining to one individual. So, I just want confirmation with that, just making sure that it meets the guidelines of the Brown Act. And secondly, the other thing was I noticed in CS2; the public could already find this out, so it looked like that case is pertaining to an ex-city employee that is suing the city where the city just recently entered into agreement earlier this month for settlement, unconditionally find quite interesting. Some of the complaints are quite interesting.
The council convened into closed session at approximately 4:06pm to discuss: CS1 – Conference w/Legal Counsel-Potential Litigation concerning Three Personnel Matters (no identities were given) and CS2 – Conference w/Legal Counsel-Existing Litigation concerning Guillen vs City of Calif. City. The council returned to open session at approximately 5:08pm.
Under Report out of Closed Session by Victor Ponto – with respect to CS1 and CS2; council was given direction and it was received; no further reportable action taken at this time.
The open session of the meeting started just after 5pm; after the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation and roll call, the meeting continued as follows:
Under City Clerk Reports/Late Communications – Correspondence from J.M. Powers dated June 2nd, 3rd and 4th; Mr. Powers has requested that he be a part of the official meeting records.
Under Departmental Reports – Council member Creighton started by giving a few reports concerning the Planning Department and Public Works.
Creighton – I would like some information on how many business licenses we have, what kind of things that would be coming as general high-level overviews of what office is doing. The Council, with respect to the board, reports in the past on the planning reports; Council elected the planning department to have a date approved on the projects, and so we need to make sure that the dates filled are accurate; they are not, and it concerns me very much. You're not doing what is required in this Council.
Under Civic/Community/Organization Announcements – a few announcements were given concerning backpacks and school supplies for kids for the upcoming school year and a couple of churches were in attendance. Anthony with Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City announced some programs that the league is working on.
Kern County Transit buses from July 1st to August 31st, all the routes, all the buses; all fares are free to the two months and they're telling me that there is no exclusion and one of the things that I'm going to question for us, I hear it's also dialing. So, I don't know if there's anything that we can.
Under Public Business from the Floor – several members of the community spoke up about concerns they have for the city and the council.
Jeannie O’Laughlin - Thank you, Mayor and Council, I want to address the lack of transparency again, if you go on the city website, the most recent financial statement, monthly financial statement that's posted January, we're in mid-June; Mays Financial statement should be posted by now. You know you talk about transparency, yet you don't walk the walk. It's really important to have financial statements and I know none of you have a particular financial background, but in order to make decisions, you guys should be requiring the current financial statements.
You had union contracts; I don't know if you did the Police and fire yet; but when? You're looking at contracts so, you ought to be able to look at the financial implications of decisions that you make and when you don't have up-to-date financial statements, it's very hard to do that so, I would just like to ask again to have updated financial statements, not only do you have finance team in the office, but you're also paying the price. I believe the last time that was in the financial statement something like $180,000 a year for consulting on the financial statements. You need to have updated financial statements. You need to have those on the website for us to look at and it should be done by the 15th; Thank you.
Under Presentations – P1 – an oath of office was administered to the new Calif. City Deputy Fire Marshal Kristy Hightower by the fire department.
Under Consent Calendar – the board held discussion then voted to approve the following items: CC1; City Check Register dated May 19th-June 8th presented by Finance Manager Kenny Cooper, CC2; Motion to authorize advertisement for construction bids for the Catalpa Ave. Rehabilitation Project between 87th and 94th Streets; SB1 funding project presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, CC3; Resolution adopting a list of projects for Fiscal Year 2023/24 funded by SB1 presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, CC4; same as CC2, CC5; motion to approve the resolution to accept the offer of Right of Way dedication from Grantor Attil Farms LLC to the City of Calif. City presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, CC6; Resolution to accept the lowest responsive and responsible Base Bid and Award of a Contract to Granite Construction Company in the amount of $2,504,471.00 for the Mendiburu Road from Hacienda Blvd to Neuralia Road – CML 5399-(031) project and authorize the City Manager to execute the construction agreement; Allocate Funds for the Base Bid and up to $626,118.00 for contingency, Construction Management and Materials Sampling & Testing presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, CC7; a resolution to cooperate with the County of Kern for CDBG Grants and an agreement for Community Development presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, CC8; Swamp Cooler Repairs for the Strata Center presented by Parks and Rec. Supervisor Theresa Oaks, CC9; motion to authorize advertisement for construction bids for the Balsitis Park Recreational Playground and Basketball courts presented by Parks and Rec. Supervisor Theresa Oaks and CC10; Well 14 Auxiliary Board Replacement on VFD presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan; considerable discussion was heard from both the public and council members, motion carried on all the consent items.
Under City Manager Report – Acting City Manager Inge Elmes gave an update as to all the happenings within the city.
Under Continued Business – CB1; Special Tax presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes for discussion and direction. Elmes gave a slide presentation to the council concerning the Special Tax, how she got her figures and where it goes from here. Considerable discussion was heard then a few public comments were made on the Special Tax.
Shawn Bradley – Some people in our community are fixed incomes so, I don’t think they'd be quite supportive of that, and I'm sure you can make a higher chance for the property owners but guess who's going to pay for that access. Some of them aren’t going to get along so at the end of the day, I just think even trying to introduce a 1% sales tax that might not sound a lot to someone, but if I'm going to buy a $3000 piece of equipment at Ace Hardware, I might want to go to one of my hobbies so I can pay 1% of $3000, which is, you know, a lot more than three. So, keeping that in mind, it can also do; double check where it actually makes sense, Thank you, mayor.
Under New Business – the council heard discussion then voted on the following items: NB1 - Update to the City’s Cannabis Ordinance including Cannabis Delivery Only Permits presented by Council member Creighton for discussion and direction; Thank you. First, I want to thank Cesar's office and staff for compiling all this information. So, I'm providing some which is actually written; like somebody's presenting on my behalf, so I'll try to muddle through some of this. In 2019, Council bids technically, the only products now none of this discussion has any real retail sales at this point in time. So, we're saying delivery only. It was completed as to how all the people, how it all fell out and all further study issued but basically, a bunch of partners are being used the operator’s working business in the Solar program and taking up space. There’s no revenue. I appreciate the information that the city and City Manager, Fire department, others, City Attorney's office, they need to share information. If I would make a recommendation based on the staff report, I would use the last paragraph in the report as my recommendation.
Connie Reeks - Council member Creighton has fired up the subject of the delivery only permits multiple times when he was first elected 2 1/2 years ago, and nothing has ever been done about it. This is a huge loss in revenue for the city, it's time to start collecting the money. The money we were promised would cover the special tax, and it was already voted on.
Other members of the community spoke up then it was on with the agenda.
Under Council member Comments, Agenda Requests and AB1234 Reports – council members were able to give reports and requests items be placed for future agendas; after all the business was taken care of; the council adjourned at approximately 10:10pm.
