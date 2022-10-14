The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of Sept. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 16100 block of H Street.
5th – Assault on Person, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy.
6th – Assault, 15600 block of M Street.
8th – Missing Person, 15300 block of Nadene Street
9th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse, 2800 block of Corona Avenue.
11th - Willful Cruelty to Child, 3300 block of Huber Avenue.
14th - Missing Person, 2100 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
18th – Missing Person, 2800 block of Corona Avenue and Vehicle Theft, 15200 block of Nadene Street.
19th – Vehicle Theft, 15700 block of Sierra Hwy, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 15700 block of O Street and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 15900 block of P Street.
20th - Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 15300 block of Myer Road.
22nd - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of H Street.
24th - Vehicle Theft, 15900 block of Sierra Hwy.
26th - Petty Theft, 1300 block of Hwy. 58.
28th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1900 block of Hwy 58.
