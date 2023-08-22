The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s August 22, 2023, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
- Item No. 1 AM session:
- The Board proclaimed September 2023 as Service Club Month in Kern County.
- Item No. 11 AM session:
- The Board approved a resolution setting the Proposition 4 Appropriations limit for Fiscal Year 2023 - 24.
- Item No. 12 AM session:
- The Board approved a resolution setting the 2023/2024 Tax Rates for all agencies included on the County tax roll.
- Item No. 16 AM session:
- The Board conducted the TRUTH Act community forum in accordance with Government Code Section 7283.1(d) regarding local law enforcement agencies’ interaction with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2022.
- This forum provides information to the public about ICE’s access to individuals and to receive and consider public comment.
- Item No. 17 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with the Kern High School District for paid work experience services under the California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program participants through June of 2024.
- Item No. 4 PM session:
- The Board approved a HOME agreement with the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, Inc. to fund local affordable rental housing.
- Item No. 5 PM session:
- The Board approved the release of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block grant funds, in addition to the Environmental Clearance Certification for Buttonwillow Park District Improvements.
- Item No. 6 PM session:
- The Board approved the release of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block grant funds, in addition to the Environmental Clearance Certification for the City of Shafter Library and Learning Center Chess Garden.
- Items 13 PM session:
- The Board held a protest hearing for cost incurred for nuisance abatement work throughout unincorporated Kern County.
- This effort supports the enhancement of quality-of-life for Kern County residents.
- Item No. 19 PM session:
- The Board approved a contract with Bowman Asphalt, Inc., for more than $2.1 million in pedestrian and bike path improvements at various locations in Lamont.
- The Board approved a response to the Grand Jury report titled Kern County Children and Families Commission – First 5 Kern.
- Item No. 29 PM session:
- The Board approved a response to the Grand Jury report titled Kern County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office 21st Century Facility for 21st Century Demands.
- Item No. 30 PM session:
- The Board approved agreements with The Open Door Network and Community Action Partnership of Kern for homeless services under the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Round Three Program through December of 2025.
- Item No. 31 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $2,000 to the Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation to support the program and its services.
- Item No. 32 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $3,000 to the Bear Mountain Recreation and Parks District, $500 to the Delano Harvest Holidays Association, $1,000 to the Delano Babe Ruth Association, $500 to the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce, $500 to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, and $2,500 to the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kern County.
The Board will hold Budget Hearings on August 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.
The next Regular Board Meetings are scheduled for September 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
