CALIFORNIA CITY -- California City residents will likely see an increase on their trash bills after the city council unanimously approved an annual rate increase for Waste Management at its Aug. 11 meeting.
The increase includes a 4% increase for Waste Management residential customers, 7.3% for roll-off service and 2.7% for commercial services.
The council voted after two meetings, one held July 28 and one held Aug. 11, in which councilmembers voiced reluctance in increasing the rates.
“I hate to see anything increase ... but in all reality, they have the right, according to the contract to be able to get this contract,” said Councilmember Ron Smith. “I would hope that in two years with the new contract that it will be different than this contract.”
The rate increase is allowed under a 10-year contract between Waste Management and California City, according to Josh Mann with consultant group HF&F’s Josh Mann. The contract is in its ninth year and was compiled by the consultant.
During two council meetings, several residents either called in or submitted written comments to the council.
Resident Al Hudson accused Waste Management of lying about its rate increase request that correlates with a consumer pricing index for East Kern at the Aug. 11 meeting. Hudson said if comparing with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, statewide CPI increases reflected a 1.2% increase, compared to the 4% increase requested.
“They are not showing their decrease in their costs based on ... fuel,” he said. He noted that most Waste Management trucks have converted from diesel fuel to natural gas.
Hudson requested the item be pulled until further information could be investigated.
Resident Jeanie O’Laughlin noted issues in her service.
“It seems that we only get recycling pickup twice a month ... in the months where we get three pickups per week, we don’t get the third pickuo,” O’Laughlin stated in a written comment.
Mayor Chuck McGuire noted that he had spoken with Waste Management at length following the July 28 meeting, at which several residents voiced objection over a rate increase or concern about the level of service the trash hauler provided.
“I had a pow-wow with Josh from Waste Management and I didn’t pull any punches,” McGuire said. “I think he shortchanged himself a little bit in his report ... but the big thing is they are going to bring in a paper shredder truck for us.”
In addition, Waste Management will establish a direct dedicated telephone line so the company can be contacted directly.
“I’ve liked what I’ve seen so far,” McGuire said. “ Waste Management is making a true effort to improve customer service for customers in this city.”
McGuire added that Waste Management would be replacing or fixing up current trash bins.
“A lot of the carts they are replacing outright or replacing the lids because they get damaged, usually from when they are dumping them,” McGurie said. Waste Management is also examining commercial business bins. “They are required to have wheels on them and some of them don’t.”
