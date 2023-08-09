ROSAMOND – After several long months and hundreds of thousands of dollars, the community of Rosamond can finally enjoy their last days of summer before the new school year. The Rosamond Community Swimming Pool at Jim Williford Park re-opened for business on the morning of Aug. 4th after a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner and his field director Laura Lynne Wyatt along with members of the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council, the Rosamond Chamber of Commerce, the Rosamond Community Queens, Southern Kern Unified School District and Rosamond residents came out for the ribbon cutting ceremony before taking a dip in the newly restored pool.
For several months, the pool area has been under construction to renovate the walkways, pool area, restrooms and other areas in order to make it more accessible for disabled residents as well as children to enjoy during the hot summer months.
The newly restored pool will be open on the weekend through the month of Sept. and is free of charge.
The Mojave Desert News wants to thank Mr. Scrivner and Mrs. Wyatt, and everyone involved in the restoration process and congratulate the community of Rosamond; we know you’ll all enjoy the new swimming pool just like the community of Boron did when their pool opened; have a great summer.
