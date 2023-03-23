We continue our feature section of Unsung Heroes with yet another story; this is the story of Diane Perry who is a regular volunteer for the Calif. City Aninal Shelter and several other organization. Diane reached out to us to tell her story and we want to recognize her as another one of our Unsung Heroes.
Diane Perry came to Edwards AFB as a duty assignment with the US Air Force. She moved off base after her and her husband had a house built by Pepper Williams back in 1982 and they've lived in California City ever since.
After spending almost 35 years between military and civil service, she retired. "I always wanted to give back to the community, so I really don’t consider myself an unsung hero, just a person helping in the community" Diane said in her bio. She started volunteering with the California City Animal Shelter back in 2013 every Tuesday and has been a consistent volunteer ever since; continuously posting pictures/videos of the available pets on Facebook and provides transportation when needed to get pets to a rescue.
Diane also volunteers for the California City Animal Outreach Foundation (CCAOF) as their Treasurer and Program Lead for the reduced cost spay/neuter programs offered for local Kern County communities; with more sponsors contributing to CCAOF, they would be able to bring the cost of this program a little lower. "CCOAF was able to raise enough funds through several wonderful sponsors (Greenstone, High Desert Development & Bissell Foundation) to have a SNIP mobile clinic in April 2022".
Diane contacted Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner about a year ago to see about bringing in a mobile spay/neuter clinic for Cal City residents. "We were able to have the SNIP clinic come in Oct 2022 and will be having another one coming up in Mar 2023; CCAOF provides the micro-chips and DHPP vaccine for these clinics". Diane said.
Diane continued by saying, "Around the same year I retired, I also started working with the Red Cross on the Damage Assessment Team (DAT) as a Caseworker but had migrated to only doing follow up case work with clients in Territory 1".
Diane also volunteers as a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels but has taken on more roles with this program to ensure scheduling of drivers is completed every month and to solicit more volunteer drivers for this worthwhile program for home bound seniors.
The Mojave Desert News wants to congratulate Diane Perry for being one of our Unsung Heroes selected to be featured and wishes her well in everything she does. If you know of an unsung hero in your community you want featured, feel free to contact the Mojave Desert News at 1-760-373-4812 or 1-800-541-4460 (toll free) Monday - Thursday from 8am-4pm.
