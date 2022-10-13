BORON – For the last several weeks, Kern County Administrative Office Department heads have been traveling around the unincorporated areas of the county to discuss with community members Measure K; which is basically referring to a 1% sales tax in unincorporated areas of the county to pay for continued public services such as Public Safety, Vital Services and Local Control Measures; these meetings have already been held in Rosamond and Mojave. Last week, we brought you Part 1 of this story which pertained to the creation of Measure K and the impact it has on the unincorporated areas of Kern County. The following is Part 2 of our story including input from different departments and the impact Measure K would have on them as well as more of the question-and-answer session; our series concludes with Part 3.
Kern County Sheriff’s Lt. Lackey: I'm just a couple inches shorter than this guy but so everyone here for the most part I've met and remember; back in 2008 when I started out here, I was inside of the Boron Substation and I had a senior deputy and about three other deputies with me and if I ever needed anything at the fire department; they’re right next door and our response time was a lot better back then: unfortunately, the reality is right now I was driving here from home so I didn't see any deputies east of the Mojave; we run into situations right now where someone calls one number and it could take 45 minutes for a deputy to show up; with that said, Sheriff's Office just like in our household we have a budget that we operate within. The budget goes to paint salaries; right now, we have over 200 vacancies in this organization and we just can't fill them right now with that said there's a couple points I want to throw out that the sheriff felt were important mentioning; the Sheriff's Office is you know in impartial to this entire sales tax, it's completely up to us as the community whether or not we want to support this, there are things that we would absolutely love to see in this organization: I would love to see the jails fully staffed again the issues as far as budget staffing and how it affects this community; when a deputy arrest someone for domestic violence we cite and release because I don't have minimum staffing at the jail and its had to close occasionally. They'll have to drive over an hour into Bakersfield; when you take a suspect to Bakersfield, it's not unheard of for 2 1/2 hours to be in the booking process then, have to drive back out. We have a bunch of empty jail beds right now in our facilities and the reason we have empty jail beds is because we have to maintain a ratio officers to inmates and every time one of my deputy's arrests someone for domestic violence, we have to kick someone out of jail to make room and stay within that ratio. So, the sales tax if it were to pass right, I hope we're able to hire more deputies with that but really, it's something you had to vote in your heart and really think about it.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer: hello and good evening; the lack of people within the Sheriff's Department and the lack of deputies is what we call the “Great American Resignation” which it has happened across law enforcement circles and has really had a horrific impact on us in public safety in Kern County and throughout the state of California. There are a lot of things that work; we have a very high crime rate here in California and specifically in Kern County that affects us at the district attorney's office and we are having a very difficult time keeping the community safe. The things that we have to do; we have the number one homicide rate per capita in the state of California, we did 130 homicides last year, we had 250 fentanyl overdose deaths 10 years ago, 440 homicides in Kern County; what has happened in California in the last ten years, well I can start talking about Sacramento and some of the laws that they have changed in the differences they have made for example, Prop 47; something the state voted on that made possession of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine a misdemeanor; so people get a ticket instead of going to jail; we have had a great increase in violent crimes, homelessness and drugs. You know, all kinds of things so it's very difficult; we prosecute all crimes from all departments and were funded by the county in 2015. We had about 100 prosecutors; today we have 75 and yet look at the amount of crime that we have on the increase, our homicide prosecutors are very over-worked. You get a good value for your dollar and I think at the Kern County DHS (Department of Human Services) office right now; we get about 40,000 cases a year that are referred; 75 prosecutors handle 40,000 cases here. We also have a crime lab that we fund; I hate to be kind of grizzly about this but when there is a bone found in the desert, who do you think figures out who it was; we have 48 crime labs in the state and we are so fortunate to have that but it costs about $8 million a year to fund that and it is something that we want to keep because keep that is how we prove and hold really violent people. So, we have had the subject within our budget; the board has unfunded positions for us, we have the most difficulty in recruiting and retaining prosecutors because we don't pay that well anymore and even when they do come, they leave after some experience and go back home; where do most of these people come from and that's Los Angeles County, Orange County, Sandberg and Riverside. When I applied to be a DA, it was 40 years ago and I had a hard time getting a job from Bakersfield. There were people lined up that wanted to be prosecutors; well, you just don't see that anymore, you get more people that want to be public defenders which is different or just different times have changed so we're struggling. I can't advocate for this but I can tell you that would help to be able to keep and I think at the end of the day, those of you in unincorporated Kern County, need to take you know think to yourself what level of law enforcement and protection do I want, what level am I willing to vote for and think about that and think about when you call 911; do you want anybody to come? Thank you.
Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan: good evening everyone; first, I just want to thank everyone for being here; we had one of these meetings in East Bakersfield (Chief Duncan was asked to speak louder); can you hear me now? Better OK, I want to just thank you guys for being here; we did one of these in East Bakersfield, for people for all East Bakersfield and it’s so nice to see over 35 people here; I worked as a brand-new engineer for over a year and it was amazing to me how tight this community is; you go to the football games and have a great time but this community always shows up, so seeing 35 people here tonight, I’m not surprised. I'm glad to see you guys really care. I’m kind of on a budget; let’s just start by just reiterating a little bit with what the sheriff said; having sheriffs around keep my firefighters safe, so every time there's an assault, if they wait an hour for sheriff to arrive, that means they can't get help and they're on their own. By having more sheriff's is key to keeping my job and that feels pretty simple, I need to keep my community safe and I need my firefighters services kept safe. I talked a little bit about living within our means and the fire department budget is structurally funded completely on property tax so we don't even see sales tax and our budget is strictly on property tax; so, as oil and gas goes up so does my budget rides that roller coaster. Every year, and it's really hard to plan as of two years ago, we were already down to 35; I was going which station am I supposed to choose; that’s the decision that we were facing so how do we get through these budget times? We have to stop investing; I have to stop buying fire engines, stop new equipment; we're not investing into safety equipment to keep higher faster so, that's how we get through each budget and to me, that is unacceptable; it not only sacrifices safety of our employees, it makes it hard to get through each budget year working in Boron your next fire engine may be coming from Mojave; that's 25 minutes away. So, if you get a structure fire on this street right here, these guys are working alone by themselves three people for 25 minutes, they have to have the most top notch equipment to do their job safely; we just replaced our fire engine but we didn't get to a new fire engine; the old fire engine was 25 years old that had almost 300,000 miles on it and the pump rotted out of it that's why I got a new one and they didn't even get a new one, they got a hand me down engine because we have not been able to invest into our infrastructure that's what these guys do by living within our means. Since 2014, our call volume has gone up 53% so we're almost done and half the time, what we used to run in our budget is not growing fires we found 50% of all fighters were started by the transient, homeless population. Over in Bakersfield, Kern County, everywhere; it's a new, big fire every night. I can't advocate for this tax I can tell you what I can do; with this tax which is invest into our infrastructure, I currently have a $30 million backlog with fire equipment I could fill that gap and I have $100 million backlog and fire station equipped station maintenance to bring our fire stations up to code. Some of my fire stations are over 70 years old or strapped and I can barely fit the fire engines in them; they're so little but I don't believe just getting by is good enough. For you, I think we need to be expanding the fire department; has anyone tried to call 911 and get an ambulance lately, if you haven't, you're going to wait a long time and that's just the nature of the system. Right now, everyone uses 911 as their primary physician so you're going to wait a long time for an ambulance. I have 47 fire stations and only two of them provide paramedic services; that means, these guys are doing all the things there is to be done to save your life. I could train more fire fighters to become paramedics, I could bring a better quality of service to the citizens of Boron; thank you.
Chief Operations Officer Zervis: I'm going to make two more comments and then we're going to take questions; Laura Lynne, if you would you help me with taking the microphone around. We talked a lot about the budget shrinking over the past seven years, in that time frame our population in Kern County has continued to grow so while people are leaving the state of California they're not leaving Kern County; we're getting an influx of people from LA primarily and the Bay so our populations increasing. So, what that does is we we used to spend seven years ago we spent about $476 per person to provide services throughout Kern County that number last year was $317.00 per person so if you look at it that maybe help kind of 400 million; sounds like a big number, so when we talk about the actual cost that provide service availability to provide services and what they are funding looks like 476 down to 317 and lastly you know I talked a lot about how the 7 1/4% sales tax goes up to Sacramento these measures like the cities have in the county is considering doing now with the voters these are different they don't go up to Sacramento they can't be redirected by Sacramento for any other purpose because there's specially approved by the local local electorates so it's dedicated to end it will be until it's repealed it would never be used for anything else whether it be an incorporated city. The state of California can't reach in and grab it or diverted through legislation because it's locally approved by voters so Measure K again would increase the base sales tax in the unincorporated areas of Kern County to be equal to those six other cities that have already in increased it so it brings our ability or resource pool up to be equal to what those cities are able to provide for their residents and this really is about us being able to provide services to unincorporated areas like Boron. So, let's take some questions; we're gonna test the microphones cause there's some folks in back and I want to make sure everyone can hear the questions and the answers.
MDN - Hi, how are you? Patti Orr, Mojave Desert News; a few years ago the same measure for the 1% sales tax increase was brought up by Sheriff Youngblood and a few business leaders as it was today; residents of unincorporated East Kern County voted that measure down because they didn't believe that unincorporated areas of Eastern Kern County would receive any either funding or services from that funding. How can you ensure that the unincorporated areas of Kern County; including Boron receive these things?
Chief Officer Zervis: I'll make a couple of comments and first of all as far as providing services directly to these areas because; we're not a special tax intentionally; we can't say X percentage is going to go to the city to the area, we can't say that but what we can say is that, the Sheriff's Office, the Fire Chief, the DA and others you know these departments are going to come forward with what they need to deliver services in these areas; so it's the sheriff that's gonna tell us hey, I this and that you know, we'll work with them; we have to adjust pay scales like there's not just its funding new bodies but its people like the Fire Chief that knows what is needed for these communities they're going to bring forth those proposals so but let me talk a little bit about the 2018 measures; so you're right, in 2018 a similar measure was put on the ballot: it was kind of thrown on the ballot at the last minute after the city of Bakersfield chose to do their measure end if it and was done at the request of the sheriff and the sheriff supported it publicly but that was really the extent; there was no education work, there was no effort to educate the community as to what the issues were and what it would do to do and that's and that's why we're here and that's why we're doing 30 some of these meetings and going to unincorporated areas currently so people understand the level of services that have been impacted over the past seven years; particularly and what this measure is and what it isn't that work wasn't done in 2018. I would also add that in 2018 there was concern over staffing levels and the sheriff was very vocal about that; now four years later, we've unfortunately seen the reality of those concerns being realized and we see substations close and the challenges. I would say there's a history here and you know, I'll speak up for the sheriff 'cause I've heard him say this a few times; his concern is we're on a trajectory that his department will continue to shrink and shrink and shrink because of the lack of resources; that wasn't explained well. I think publicly in 2018 that's being explained now so I know I sort of answered your question about guaranteeing it here but we're doing everything we can to do that we also say you have a elected official and a representative that all are involved in in the budget process we also have this oversight committee of unincorporated residents that will help you know be a venue for those issues to be brought forth; those meetings are public meetings, anyone can come and say hey you know we're in Boron.
Boron resident : You guys said you were going to do XY and Z and it's not being done you know; what are you doing to address this to the board. I think you know the small cities like us we feel that; we pay our property taxes and you know we don't see anything out of it you know with all of that money going to the big city and going to Sacramento you know it's just not right. We can call and ask for you know for sure if something happens and they're not able to send it out but they're able to take care of the other challenges. Why don't we have a sheriff roaming up and down you know or roaming through here at night or something you know it's not that big of a deal if they're out of cruising somewhere you know. There's other patrolmen you know so, we should get something out of it.
Chief Zervis: I'm not gonna argue I know you're frustrated with the lack of services I hear it in all these communities and all the money is not going to the city of Bakersfield; all the unincorporated areas are equally impacted or fully impacted and so can you do you know the the staffing level issues that have been impacted in metro area so, before I came out here you know throw out right now I'm in charge of every substation east of Bakersfield so what we are seeing here is, I wasn't searching out in metro Bakersfield yeah; I think it wasn't unheard of for me when you talk about the real population measure of Bakersfield; people that are on the books it has to be at least 500,000 we show it in Bakersfield was substantially worse and this is the same thing across the entire county; you're not going to see it or you may not see that on the side if you look at something like Bakersfield 'cause you see cops driving back and forth to work a lot of them live there but every community in this county relies on the Sheriff's Office; so that's why you know that's why I spent a lot of time trying to fix and plan the financial realities and so when we talk about shrinking revenue sources over the year and increase cost of doing business, we've lost 1/3 our discretionary revenue and that is really what you're feeling. I mean that's and I hear you're frustrated; that's why we're here talking about what we're doing about it and trying in terms of long term solutions to fix the problem; it's not OK with us either. We're trying and doing it right and trying to address the issues and comments. Criminals do get caught like you said you know they end up not in jail but with a ticket and the sheriff's just writing up the report so you know it's just frustrating that you know; there's a rumor going around that we might close Family Dollar because there's so much theft in there but they can't make a profit. \
Boron resident Jerry Gallegos: hi, I'm Jerry we've had meetings with the people from Bakersfield law enforcement so Donnie statement here; there were $25,000 signing bonus and a $2000 relocation bonus; well I took him up on that we found a gentleman that was relocating and didn't make no promises which was fine that when they look into the situation and I'm just what I was told and it's that they wanted him to go back and do a number of whatever of jail assignment; that he was in L.A. County, great opportunity we took him up on that and so I think the last meeting, some people came and wanted to put us in a group and it was all about law enforcement then meeting after that, so some people promise are devastated they feel that they've been lied to. I wish Tony would have been here so he could answer this; we're going to go out and try to find deputies anywhere that are willing to come on but, we have to know what the rules are, what's going on so we had a good opportunity 8 hours 10 hours totally awesome if just the daily swing or bigger whenever we need to pay him we willing to pay these people, we're willing to pay an officer and if the county if he makes an offer $25,000 and $2000 sign-on, I think it's great but it's not following through with it.
Chief Zervis: So let me address that because I heard about this two weeks ago and I called that deputy and I talked to him I had a good conversation with him and you're right we discussed about five different things that were concerning to them you're right on the jail that there's a policy for all new deputies to go do a shift in the jail for a year or two years and I guess that applies to laterals; we didn't know that I didn't know that and we're fixing that; that has to be negotiated with our union because it falls within their purview we're doing that now. I'm going to fix that; that deputy brought up an issue on how the sign in bonuses are paid out because it's paid out over a number of years. I didn't know that but he said no, that's not like that's not the same thing as a signing bonus and I said you know what you're right you know we haven't been able to get laterals we're going to fix that and we're going to pay it all upfront from year one; just come in and and you get it we're working on that and you're right on the stipend to live in the community you're serving; they towards finalizing that with the union now. I saw the policy this morning when I was in Bakersfield; the side letter with the union is that it would approve and that it's in final form we're going to get it in front of the board of supervisors and get that approved at our next board meeting so that's happening but I am very aware of that situation. I was concerned when I heard it and I'm I'm taking actions to fix everything that he brought up that I can't fix now and she said I have to see here he's concerned over his take home pay. What's my take home pay gonna be; is it going to be what it is now you know. I you know we don't have the resources; we've set aside money to do the stipends because we think it's really important for community or in policing to give deputies a lift in the communities they serve; the sheriff pitched that we had funding we set aside to fund that program for this next year that there was one time money but we think it's really important, we want to see if it's effective so we're trying it. We don't have funding to be competitive with what the Sheriff's Department pays, we just don't and so hopefully I can address all the other things and convince him to come in and if Measure K passes, maybe we can address you know the the underlying pay disparity as well to the supervisors.
Mr. Gallegos: I've been to meetings on Tuesdays and I'm telling you how everybody here is 4 hours I'm the only one ask people to go and I see people from Rosamond that wants up to 25 people,Tehachapi 30 people one person you want; let's go down there and address the supervisor; first time I ever went down there and see our supervisors; I'm glad to see somebody here but if he doesn't know what's going on. I'll give someone my phone number and we'll carpool down there; whatever you guys wanna do to get better service.
Boron resident: my question is rising crime; how about rising raising the fines and penalties against these these perpetrators?
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer: thank you for that question I don't know will be here someplace for crimes or dictated by the California legislature and with the governors assistance, by signing these bills has done nothing in the last ten years with Gavin Newsom decriminalizing nearly everything our gang unit used to have; 14 attorneys, now we have four. But I can tell you what we're able to prosecute regarding gang crime; it's much less than that, what we used to be; things have changed a lot there is a move to decriminalize things we work very successful in avoiding zero bail which was in the last session. That means that people wouldn't have to post bail for any of these more serious crimes; these are the reasons people get tickets these days; it's because there aren't enough people in the jail to watch them or to hold them but that would have changed and luckily that did not pass but all these crimes, penalties, fines and fees are dictated by Sacramento. I will say somebody talked about burglaries and people breaking in and that kind of thing; those are still felonies so we sent people to prison for that; it's like the dollar store and Walgreens, these kinds of places where there's petty theft. The voters of California Prop 47 voted to decriminalize that and we no longer have the deleti of petty theft with a prior; it raised the rate for what is a felony versus a petty theft but keep in mind, Prop 47 was entitled "Safe School"; the attorney general at the time Miss Kamala Harris had the right to title that on Prop 47 which was in 2014 and it passed and we don't have the tools we once had in order to send perpetual habitual thieves to prison which we want.
Boron resident James Lyon: (inaudible)
Chief Zervis: I haven't looked at the tax revenues generated by the mine itself so that's interesting; I'm happy to take a look at that now but what I'll tell you it's not anywhere on the level of oil and gas right. This is a general tax so if you read the title; it's included in there it says four other government general government purposes used for anything for general government so it can be used for any number of those things and again that's intentional because this is designed to be a general tax to maintain a voting threshold of 50% plus and by law it has to be left in the unincorporated areas so, it's not gonna be used in incorporated cities that's correct.
well my understanding is in next few years the governor is going to outlaw diesel trucks in the state of California. How is that going to set right when the governor is planning by 2045 there won't be any power clean power in California 2035 and they're considering applying the same thing to diesel trucks?
Chief Zervis: you're right; I don't know what the answer to that is, I don't think they've thought it through in Sacramento showing we still have demand for oil and all of his hopes for foil fuels for places that they don't have the kind of safety and environmental protections that we have here in Kern County so it's you know none of this is well thought out and I don't have an answer for how they're going to navigate trucks. I mean, all about those streets and road work done in California; it's done through gas tax what's the worst to get them coming to them if there's no gas there's no answer for that they shut down electric how to search yes sir.
Boron resident: I'm also have kind of a question and comment together; I understand the concern is with the police departments and do wonder if a reallocation of my business might be more beneficial for police and paying for police, paying for police service; since I moved here and never had it but the people in Mojave and Bakersfield and everywhere else seems to be getting these same police service that I'm paying for being so paying more doesn't necessarily mean to me that I'm gonna have a policeman when I need to call my thoughts are more why don't we charge people in the incorporated areas who use police service because, I've been paying for first; that's not really my question.
Chief Zervis: so you're right; you've been paying for it if you shop in those communities and this is little bit off the economics behind those cities and the county; unincorporated areas are very different they're not tied to the oil and gas sector the way we are, they do have the retail generating sales taxes so you guys are paying for it tonight; but we don't get unincorporated areas you're right, you don't get the benefit from any of that. Well the sales tax that you're seeing in those cities or they have access sales tax measure end in Bakersfield; they collect it and they use it to fund these services and others for their incorporated residents so in this measure and remember, most of our sales tax comes from general consumer goods so this is an effort to create a revenue stream; it's reliable, that's local, that's dedicated to our unincorporated areas like Boron; so we have the ability to improve those service levels and and who's paying it. I mean primarily this disrupts the business transaction and those travel plazas; so I think by not living in the incorporated cities, that would be a challenge but you know we're also you know levying you know; it's not all falling under corporated pace against the pay that tax.
North Edwards resident: my thought was more Bakersfield has a police force, Ridgecrest has a police force, Cal City has a police force; let's pull the sheriff's out of there and put them in the places where we don't have our sheriff' and they don't patrol the incorporated cities.
Lt. Lackey: The sheriff's have a substation in Tehachapi and an incorporated population outside the city limits of Tehachapi; there's a bunch of cars parked there because that's where they're parking. I definitely will stop there to save money and catch the County Council meeting.
North Edwards resident: My bigger question then like in North Edwards and I've already gotten a letter and a number of neighbors have gotten letters meaning that we're losing out. We did have a temporary station but it's no longer there; our district was donating the building not in terms of dollars but in terms of reasons it was wanted; now, we don't know what to do. I'm subsidizing the guy that lives here and paying for his forest fires when nothing around me burns; at the same time, I'm four miles from a fire station in North Edwards; the Boron station, they do respond; our last fire I believe they came out they were the first engine there; is there a way we can instead sign a service agreement with them so that they actually will be formally respond? That is to me and a lot of my neighbors, probably the big one great question.
Kern County Fire Chief Duncan: Just so you know; getting insurance in Kern County right now is very hot; it's not just out here 'cause I think Bear Valley Springs, they're all doing well, the fire department does not know about any insurance; that's a private industry. We do have input on what they call which is what you're talking about; how they set premiums and that's definitely something we could look into. The only thing is that I don't know North Edwards availability; so it's a neutral wage perspective, which means they give us an engine when they got an engine. I'd have to talk to the base commander which I'm more than happy to do and something we could like something we could put together like a joint powers agreement so that they would come after; I just don't know and open up their commitment level but that is something I'm looking to. If I could get your number, I'll definitely look into that fire agreement; I would call and check out the engine though. I'm sorry the volunteers have kind of gone by the wayside; it's hard to get anyone to volunteer and it's also a lot of insurance and liability due to professional standards in the industry and things of that nature, they didn't have time to keep quote Bakersfield happy for all the training, department and state checks; they talk about higher level of service that this measure will provide and that's a pretty easy statement to make.
Boron resident: I know like if I'm gonna vote for something to give you some money I wanna see something out just like I go over to bond Measure; the school is going to get something out there I can see it; it's there, it's done. I'm here to give you my money and you can't say why? I know the intentions; it's going to be a budget for you but you can't sit there and say it's going to help us or community; you could budget for all of the communities right now. I tell you right now yeah you got my vote but you gotta give me something that says and that's a pretty broad statement; another thing we're talking about solar and that our wonderful governor gives up so we can't get any property tax on that, we're giving up our way of life around here to see because of solar panels going up and make a Dust Bowl out here and ruin of our way in life. Somebody got a hell of a lot of money for that.
Chief Zervis: Let me address your comment; so we can't say X amount is going to the city of Boron without creating special tax scenario, we just can't do that; that's why we're all here talking about you know the kinds of things that this is going to be invested in. I can say, it's going to impact the funding corporated areas only that this money is not going to go to incorporated cities. I can't say you know that that these are the departments that are here because these are the folks with the greatest public safety need and that's reflective of what the communities have expressed that it will get worse if we don't; well that's what I was gonna say I can tell you what if it doesn't go through, nothing is going to change and things are going to continue on the trajectory they are; we're going to continue to do the economic development work and that will pay dividends but that's off in the future and I can tell you the next five years you know the sheriff has said publicly that you'll see the department continuing to shrink because of the financial constraints. So this is my opinion OK; my opinion is I don't think the governor cares about Kern County; he hasn't showed any care for Kern County he cares about us only in the respect that he can't achieve his climate goals without us right; that's the reality of it but he's not made any effort beyond that to do anything to help the situation we're talking about here tonight and the impact and the service level impacts that it's having. Sacramento is controlled by Los Angeles and the Bay Area so it's you know we don't have a lot of influence, now we try to build coalitions with like minded counties that are also impacted but we're a minority in this state there's no question.
Boron resident Charlene Sims: My question is on the oversight committee; are you going to appoint someone from this area to be appointed to that oversight committee?
Chief Zerivs: Yeah, we get our say so because in the past that does not happen so we're working on the formation documents now and how it'll be set up so I can't say for sure because it's not that that process hasn't been established yet, they will be appointed by the board of supervisors to sit on this committee and they will be from different areas within the unincorporated county; where our idea at this point is to have year term on that because we want our rotation of different communities being represented on that committee. I can't have something like 41 different unincorporated communities in Kern County I can't have a 41 person oversight board; it would be a mess so we're going to try to keep the terms short and get rotations and get different communities on that board throughout the term so if that makes sense and if you're interested personally I'll give you my business card, send me an e-mail. I have a list of people that have told me they want to be on this committee going already and my commitment to you and again those that want to be on this committee; when the process is established, I will reach out to you and let you know so that you're informed on how to apply and how that process is going to take place sure. This measure; if it's passed, will be left forever so that the voters would repeal it the same way the voters approved it and that could be through a measure put on the ballot by the Board of Supervisors themselves just like Measure K got on the ballot or it could happen through a citizens initiative process where signatures are gathered and it gets up about that way.
Boron resident: I got a quick question; how much does it annually take to run the Sheriff's Department here like how much would it take to fully staff it and have it for a year that maybe we do another quarter percent vote to just staff that is it is it that much just just the bowl on substation Boron just for us?
Lt. Lackey: So I can tell you right now; please don't hold this to me 'cause it's been awhile, so look at it I think our annual budget 280 million a year and with over 200 vacancies that's just up to cover salaries; I think it's about 280,000 a year it's what it calls us to run operations but like you would mention something I want to say something about you have a jail; the jail is like the big kicker that really affects us, we get money for having that jail it's like I don't know what the dollar amount is but I believe if Cal City arrest someone in our jail we get certain amount of money for right up if we if I have like 5 cops right now I would probably stick to the jails it sounds bad; the deputy sheriff's are hanging by the flagpole if I told him that; but the reality is, I have five more deputies sheriff's to run the jails I'd be able to keep an X number of inmates in longer than the number doing right now. I just I don't think that I understood your second part of the question about about the percent running corporated right so we did a vote for 1/4 raise; we can't, state law only allows the county to increase sales taxes either for just the unincorporated areas in total or the total county including all corporates here so, we only have two options so, we're worried about; the cities are managing for themselves with their own measures like I said six of them already have done this and other three on the ballot in November so we're trying to meet the needs of our unincorporated residents but I can't. I've had this question from some other communities; well if everyone else doesn't vote for it can we just vote for it within Golden Hills or within Boron; no, unfortunately we can't.
Boron resident: I just moved back I've been here for about two months now, the governor where he kinda increased taxes which is just the California way but is there like I'm seeing everything increase; is there a way we can vote to decrease and then add a percent back to us so we're given less to Sacramento because it's locally approved?
Chief Zervis: We can't touch the statewide.
Boron resident: I have another comment and a question; my comment would be, I wanna commend all the departments that are here representing for doing the job that you are doing with the resources that you do have because it's tough and I for one as a citizen of unincorporated East Kern County, appreciate the job that you do with what you have. My question is; a lot of people in Eastern Kern County claim the supervisor for not doing enough to help the unincorporated communities of East Kern County. What do you have to say to them about that and is there a remedy or can you say or do anything to make the residence of unincorporated Eastern Kern County feel better so they'r not blaming the supervisor?
Chief Zervis: Sure, I think that blame has come out of frustration right; over the lack of services and then it feels like lack of representation; I'm here to tell you with these folks that these past level impacts are happening county wide; it's not just the county, it's everywhere. I hear the same things up in the CRV right I hear the same kind of thing; different supervisor, different area but it's the same frustration; so, I think it's still at this place I wouldn't blame the supervisor for not representing you folks. I understand why you feel that way but it is the reality just the fiscal reality of the shorting resource pool that we have in order to deliver services and it's impacting everyone across the county not just state level. What the state tells us; we are budgeting well not as far as budgets but we are subject to state laws and when the state passes laws they passed unfunded mandates like solar tax exclusions that impact us; we can't do anything about that, state law you know and when they pass rules that impact our gas sector and devalue the oil in the ground because these companies can't get out and monetize it and if you can't monetize it and sell it, it can't be taxed and that directly impacts our tax base. It's a change in state or state policy; now it's state law and and we can't override that.
Muroc Joint Unified School District employee Dr. Ellms; So first, I'm here with the school district local;I just say as a disclaimer: I'll say everything is my personal questions, comments and concerns obviously so a few questions and I promise to be as quick as I can so, the first question I have; so I understand the structure of the measurements so the measure intentionally reduces that threshold for passing, has the board or any other entity made any funding commitments? I understand you cannot say for example this measure will be just for the specific services however, you do have a dollar amount?
Chief Zervis: You know, about 50 million is there already; a budget for that square million where assuming it does in fact generate 15 million where where about 50 million allocated so no there hasn't been done yet. The Board of Supervisors ultimately approved and we'll be working on that process with them as soon as it passes so there have been no funding commitments made; I think there are priority areas that we've identified in our office that we will be proposing things like dealing with these images in the jails are our primary, dealing with the the DA's ability to recruit attorneys; but we haven't made any other I can't make a funding commitment. The board has stated that they ultimately have that authority; we make recommendations to them based on what we hear from departments and what we've heard from the communities; it makes sure that those things are allowed. I will say this again, accountants as a money person; even if you have a general idea, at least for folks like me that would be helpful in the end you know words are words and that where the dollars go sort of show so even if you had a preliminary estimate that would here and in the future.
Dr. Ellms: I do have a question; we've got the school district very often in reality you pretty much described our district little bit out you know we get less funding than district well we will get new folks because, we get set up here, come here they get their two years, they jumped in a district that's gonna pay more; after we paid all their expenses expenditures to come here get certified and move on. My question is for us at least we have great grade we have ratios we can't share those ratios sounds like it's similar in the jail with the 200 vacancies though is it not possible to reduce those vacancies.
Chief Zervis: I determine permanently and then it can be processed; that process increasing the per officer salary becomes more competitive in the end whether you have 200 vacancies or 400 it doesn't really matter if you're not competitive anyways I think for everyone, we would love to be full staff that staff is but I'll make up a number go home, but let's say in a fully staffed world, be free but we much rather it be cut down to 100 vacancy and put that in 100 back in the budget.
Dr. Ellms: We get one out here we have that one officer every day or you know or more dedicated to lease just Mojave and Boron at least is there a reason that isn't done or is this something that can be done?
Lt. Lackey: I'm just a cop; high school education but start salary making it more competitive they cannot and saved union deputies all deputies are yeah I can't talks about salaries or negotiations; but there is big as far as cut vacancies. I don't know I'm not being counted you have to ask that guy.
Chief Zervis: I get your question and I think in a big sense, that's ultimately; we do work negotiations out of my office with the unions and we have been trying and we have in fact we have brought up the salary level this year to a level that you know, we thought it would be more competitive it's not proved to keep pace; meaning we're losing more people than we're able to gain. They're moving out of state, they're getting out of law enforcement or other agencies or they're retiring early so the question; I get the question.
Mr. Carter: Do you delete positions and take that money and pay the remaining ultimately?
Chief Zervis: I can't; the sheriff would have to be on board with doing those positions from his budget and I can't speak for him on that issue, ultimately you're right; it doesn't matter if I have 200 to 400 vacancies, if I can't fill them because I'm not competitive. We're having those discussions now and strategizing about what we need to do; some of those things are going but then, you're guaranteeing lower count like FTE count right. I'm guaranteeing it because those positions are gone and we're hoping to be able to address the competitiveness measured through a major change shared because it's wanting to go to a model where we permanently cut staffing because that's happened before in the county. I think it's a pain; it's a big pain point I mean yeah it's hard to get the positions back but, I think I answered your question those are options we're considering; it is not zero sum game battery you said get some beats yes, and I agree with you.
MJUSD Superintendent Kevin Cordes: Hi, my name is Kevin Cordes and I'm the Superintendent for the Muroc Joint Unified School District; so my question is on these 200 vacancies; is the money there and we're just lacking the applicants to come in and take the jobs? I've understood in the past from Sheriff Youngblood; the funding problem if 200 guys and gals showed up tomorrow morning instead we want to be a shared deputies county; do we have the funding to hire those people never working?
Lt. Lackey: There's a lot of positions being filled with mandatory overtime quite frankly; that's taking a chunk of there; but, there's reasons: one, we're not competitive with our neighboring counties on the pay scale so we have to convince people one to be a cop in California where where they don't want to be for the most part and then to come do it in Kern County as opposed to events or somewhere they'd rather live and that means we have to be more competitive than those other jurisdictions. quite frankly.So, we mentioned the idea that Measure K would augment the existing salary to incentive someone to come out here and be a deputy yes and is that already negotiated because as we negotiate contracts now.
Mr. Cordes: I would not be able to tell my teachers at Boron High yeah guess what; you'll make more money from your colleagues.
Chief Zervis: So, we haven't even negotiated that yet; talking about the $2000 month stipend to live in their communities or whatever Measure K is going to sell deputies so there's a number of things we are talking we have not negotiated an increase in the face paid level right county wide for anybody based on Measure K. So let me I'm just going to be transparent with that now so you'll get this right; the the $2000 a month stipend for a deputy that lives in the response area for the substation that they're serving in so; if they live in Boron, they get $2000 a month that deputy is making $2000 a month well then the same deputy not in that situation I thought that would be more challenging to negotiate well done, we're negotiating it and it's awesome yeah and that's coming before the board at the next meeting. If Measure K was going to augment, that makes sense to me otherwise; so what is the plan?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.