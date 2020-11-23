The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of October according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 18 calls for service.
3rd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21500 block of Shirley Drive.
4th – Battery, 22500 block of Eagle Way.
5th – Possess Marijuana for Sale, 21400 block of Golden Hills Blvd. and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21700 block of Golden Star Blvd.
7th – Assist other Department, 19400 block of Meadows Road.
8th – Missing Person, 19500 block of Cherry Lane.
11th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
12th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 20600 block of Schout Road, Willful Cruelty to Child, 21900 block of Verde Street and Missing Person, 21900 block of Verde Street.
19th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 21600 block of San Lucas Drive and Bicycle, During Darkness Headlight, Red Reflector on Rear, Valley Blvd.
23rd – Inflict Injury upon Child, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
24th – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 23000 block of Tulip Street.
28th – Prohibited Person Owning/Etc Ammunition, 2160 block of Loop Street.
29th – Exhibit Firearm, 21000 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
30th – Missing Person, 21500 block of McIntosh Street.
31st – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22600 block of Camp Drive.
