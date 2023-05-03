California City, CA (93505)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.