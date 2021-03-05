EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE — Two pilots safely ejected from a non-military aircraft that crashed in an uninhabited part of Edwards Air Force Base just after 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5.
According to a news release from the 412th Test Wing Public Affairs, the civilian aircraft was based out of Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave and belonged to the National Test Pilot School, which is headquartered at the airport.
The aircraft was a Impala MB-326 and crashed 10 miles northwest of the main installation. Edwards AFB officials said the The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will likely conduct the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.