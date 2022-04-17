The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Mar. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
24-year old Jonathan Hernandez was arrested on March 1st on Suspicion of Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc and Attempted Willful/Deliberate/Premeditated Murder.
31-year old William Major was arrested on March 2nd on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
24-year old Donisha Brown was arrested on March 10th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
31-year old Sophia M. Martinez was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Excessive Blood Alcohol.
52-year old Sheldon Duray Culver was arrested on March 17th on Suspicion of Petty Theft; he was also arrested by Mojave CHP on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle while in a Public Place, Carrying Concealed Weapon inside Vehicle and Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm.
46-year old Juan M. Juareguifragoso was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
37-year old Tamara A. Jones was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 26th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
38-year old Joshua Paul Johnson was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on March 28th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance for Sale.
33-year old Andre Tyler Brown was arrested on March 29th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Disobey Domestic Relations Court Order, Stalking w/Restraining Order, Stalking w/Prior Conviction and Stalking w/Prior Conviction: State Prison for 2, 3, or 5 Years.
