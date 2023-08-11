EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts for the week of August 14 – August 18.
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Eastern Kern County
· Mojave Bypass Paving Operation – On the eastbound lanes of State Route 58 from just west of Exit 165 to just east of Exit 172, crews are laying down Rubberized Hot Mix Asphalt, backing the shoulders, and upgrading guardrail. One lane will remain open at all times, and the following ramps will be intermittently closed during construction:
o The on-ramp at Exit 165
o The off- and on-ramps at the junction with State Route 14
o The off- and on-ramps at Exit 172
Work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm. Drivers may experience short delays.
· Walker Pass Guardrail Repair – On the westbound shoulder of State Route 178 W approximately 4 miles west of Walker Pass Campground, crews will repair guardrail Monday through Thursday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 5-minute delays.
Inyo County
· Olancha-Cartago Project – Paving continues on U.S. 395 north of Cartago between Willow Dip and Ash Creek Bridge. Traffic speeds are reduced to 45 MPH through the current alignment shift for driver safety. Traffic will shift to the newly paved lanes on Monday, August 21. Drivers may experience short delays.
Mono County
· Topaz Lake Emergency Repair Project – On U.S. 395 approximately 1.9 miles south of the Nevada State Line, crews are realigning a 0.5-mile stretch of the road to repair winter storm damage Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. There is one-way traffic control with a pilot car during work hours and a traffic light after work hours. Drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Cemetery CAPM – On U.S. 395 between Cemetery Road and State Route 167 near Mono City, crews are laying Hot Mix Asphalt Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be single-lane closures and one-way traffic control, and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Conway Ranch Shoulders Project – On U.S. 395 between State Route 167 and just north of Conway Ranch Road near Mono City, crews are widening the shoulders, lengthening chain-up areas, installing lighting, and rehabilitating drainage infrastructure. Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Virginia Creek-Benton Chipseal Project – Construction crews will apply an asphalt rubber binder aggregate chipseal to the existing pavement on two highways:
o U.S. 395 from State Route 270 (Bodie Road) to State Route 182 in Bridgeport
o State Route 120 E from Benton Hot Springs to U.S. 6 in Benton
Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control with a pilot car and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Minaret Road Truck Crossing – On State Route 203 approximately 2 miles east of the Mammoth Mountain Lodge, there will be intermittent lane closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 10-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· Rosamond Xeriscape Project – On State Route 14, the northbound outside lane and shoulder under the Rosamond Boulevard overcrossing will be closed to allow trucks access to remove and deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm.
· Edwards Off-Ramp Warning Sign – On State Route 58 near North Edwards, a portable message board will be on the shoulder of the westbound Rosamond Boulevard off-ramp alerting drivers to private construction off the state highway Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· Ridgecrest Utility Work – On the eastbound outside lane of State Route 178 E from Moyer Avenue to the entrance to China Lake Naval Base, there will be utility work on Monday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Inyo County
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· Bartlett Thin Blanket – On U.S. 395 between Carroll Creek Road and Diaz Lake Recreation Area just south of the town of Lone Pine, lanes in both directions will intermittently close while crews grind down the pavement and apply a layer of asphalt to the roadway. Work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.
· Lone Pine Utility Repair – On the northbound outside lane of U.S. 395 between Inyo Street and Muir Street, crews will repair utility infrastructure on Tuesday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.
Mono County
· Mammoth Lakes Electrical Work – On the westbound outside lane of State Route 203 between Laurel Mountain Road and Sierra Park Road, utility crews will perform electrical work on Wednesday from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm.
· June Lake Triathlon – On Saturday, August 19, the June Lake Triathlon will affect the following highways:
o State Route 158 (June Lake Loop)
o U.S. 395 from the southern junction with State Route 158 to the northern junction
The race is scheduled from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm. There are no lane or highway closures planned for this event. Drivers who encounter runners or cyclists on the side of the road are asked to slow down, give them space, and wait for an opportunity to safely pass them.
The $7,413,500 Cemetery CAPM Project and the $2,244,120 Virginia Creek-Benton Chipseal Project are fully funded by SB 1.
The Conway Ranch Shoulders Project received $8.3 million from IIJA for construction.
SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Under IIJA, California will receive an estimated $41.9 billion over 5 years. IIJA provides significant funding to Caltrans to improve roadways, bridges, freight projects, public transportation, and safety, and to address climate change. For more information about IIJA, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov/iija-by-the-numbers.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone, and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9), Twitter (@Caltrans9), and Instagram (@Caltransd9), or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e., Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
#
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.