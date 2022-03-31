FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 4/4/2022 – 4/8/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of April 4– April 8, 2022.
Eastern Kern County
· Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns of Rosamond and Mojave, crews are continuing to work toward a full reopening of the highway. Over the next few weeks:
o Both northbound lanes will remain open.
o The inside southbound lane will remain closed and portioned off by K-rail.
o The northbound ramps for Dawn Road will remain closed.
o All other ramps in northbound and southbound directions are open.
o The speed limit remains 55 miles per hour through the construction zone.
· Onyx Utility Work – On State Route 178 W between one mile west of Oliver Lane and 1.25 miles east of Rhett Drive near Onyx, there will be utility work Tuesday and Friday from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 10 minutes.
Inyo County
· West Bishop Utility Work – On State Route 168/West Line Street between Grandview Road and Pa-Me Lane, crews have scheduled overnight utility work on Tuesday from 11:00 pm to 7:00 am. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 15 minutes.
Mono County
· June Lake Loop Traffic Break – On U.S. Highway 395 between the northern junction with State Route 158/June Lake Loop and Rock Plant Road, there will be intermittent traffic breaks to assist with utility work on Tuesday between 6:30 am to 4:00 pm. Drivers may experience delays of up to five minutes.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· Tehachapi Crack Seal Operation – On State Route 58 between Broome Road and the junction with State Route 202, crews will perform a crack seal operation on the eastbound lanes Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.
· Ridgecrest Pavement Work – State Route 178 E from Ward Avenue to Drummond Avenue, crews will be repairing pavement on the westbound lanes Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.
· Ridgecrest Utility Work – On State Route 178 E at the intersection with South China Lake Boulevard, there will be scheduled utility work Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Inyo County
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. Highway 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures for construction equipment Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm.
· Bishop Utility Work – On State Route 168/West Line Street between Fulton Street and Warren Street, there will be overnight utility work on Tuesday from 11:00 pm to 7:00 am.
The Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation project is funded by SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-874-8332 or TTY 711.
#
