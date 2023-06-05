EAST KERN COUNTY - Mohave Area Office of the California Highway Patrol conducted a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint during the Memorial Day weekend in an unincorporated area of Eastern Kern County; the communities served by the Mojave area CHP include Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron, Ridgecrest and Mojave.
The checkpoint was staffed by California Highway Patrol officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and/or drug impaired drivers. The officers were equipped with state-of-the-art handheld breath testing devices which provided an accurate measure of blood alcohol concentrations of drivers suspected of being under the influence.
During the maximum enforcement period, the Mojave area CHP conducted the extra enforcements with a focus on street racing, reckless driving and overall had more officers assigned to work the long weekend; all these efforts were to encourage everyone to drive safely.
According to the Mojave area CHP, they made 10 arrests for Driving Under the Influence, 4 arrests for Street Racing, impounding several vehicles for Reckless Driving and became involved in two pursuits and said that at the end of the pursuits, narcotics which included fentanyl and firearms were located and the subjects were arrested.
The Mojave CHP wants to remind everyone to slow down, wear your safety belt properly and not drive impaired and wants to also thank everyone who cooperated with the checkpoint.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the Mojave area CHP as well as all the Calif. Highway Patrol officers around the state for keeping our roadways safe
