During my research for the last two years, I knew there were railways across the high desert area however, I've never heard of the Epsom Salt Monorail until I started doing my research. The following is what I found on the monorail according to Wikipedia, Death Valley National Monument Historic Resource Study, the Epsom Salts Monorail and Epsom Salt Line - Monorail to Nowhere.
The Epsom Salts Monorail otherwise known as Magnesium Monorail was a short-lived monorail in San Bernardino County and was built to carry Epsomite from a deposit in the Owlshead Mountains to the siding of the Trona Railway; the monorail ran nearly due east from Trona for a distance of approximately 28 miles. The monorail was opened in June 1924 and closed in June 1926.
Thomas Wright who was the florist from Los Angeles set up a camp in Crystal Hills Wash in 1918 and prepared an area for salt mining where he had previously found some minerals. He and his reconnaissance team transported these supplies by truck from Randsburg on inadequate tracks over a distance of approximately 40 miles. Mr. Wright and his team decided to build a monorail on wooden trestles because building a narrow-gauge railway line was considered to be too expensive. Mr. Wright and his team founded the American Magnesium Company in order to construct monorail track from freshly logged Douglas firs which was shipped to San Pedro CA and then transported by the Journal Railway to the siding at Magnesia near Searles; construction of the monorail began in 1922 and by September they had passed the halfway point with 15 of 20 miles completed.
Before construction began on the monorail, a prototype was built and a patent was taken out on June 23, 1923; a conventional steel rail 50 by 80 pounds was installed on a central 4 by 6 wooden beam it was supported by trestles 8 feet apart, balancing boards that measured 2 by 6 inches were attached to the siding of the trestles. The monorail was completed and inaugurated in 1924 and became known as the “fastest monorail in the world” because it could pass the 28-mile-long track fully loaded within one hour however, it transported less salt than originally estimated within the first two years of its use.
The monorail route started at the siding in Magnesia, crossed the dry lake bed at Searles Lake then climbed up on a ramp through the Layton Canyon with a gain of 1800 feet in five miles on a 7% gradient. The monorail then passed through the Layton Pass Summit that was 3500 feet above sea level then followed a steep canyon downward to the bed of the Panamint Valley with only one road crossing on its way; on the other side of the valley, it climbed with a gradient of 10 to 12% to the Wingate Pass following the Wingate Wash and Crystal Hills Wash then eastward finally making it the camp and mine.
The locomotives and carriages had rectangular steel frames in which a double flagged steel wheel ran at either end in order to balance the vehicle; it had spring suspended steel rollers with eight-inch heights and eight-inch diameter; the couplings between the carriages were reused from scrapped Los Angeles trams. The monorail load was stored in two containers on either side of the vehicles in order to keep the center of gravity as low as possible similar to loading saddlebags on a mule. The locomotives had a design similar to the carriages; the first locomotive was battery operated but it wasn’t powerful enough to pull loaded trains therefore, 7 conventional Fordson tractors and one Buda tractor were modified to build articulated monorail locomotives. The brakes were only installed on the locomotive which caused reoccurring problems; each locomotive could carry a maximum of 3400 pounds while the carriages could carry 8500 pounds each. The maximum downhill speed was 35 MPH and in the flat area, 30 mph could be reached; normal operating speed was eight MPH on the uphill and up to 15 MPH in the flat area.
The monorail was disabled for scrapping in late 1930s with only some A frames remaining; the largest part of the monorail is now in a restricted area of the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Center “B” Range. The sidings of the Trona Railway (see previous story) can be reached by an unsurfaced track from California State Route 178; if carriages are parked on the sidings, they are easy to spot and there's also some concrete foundations and ruins of houses in the area.
