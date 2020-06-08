NORTH EDWARDS – A vehicle fire ignited a small brushfire on eastbound highway 58 on the morning of June 7; the incident occurred on the eastbound side of highway 58 just east of the Claymine Road off ramp at approximately 9 a.m.
According to the Mojave area California Highway Patrol, a vehicle was heading eastbound when the occupants noticed smoke coming from under the hood and into the passenger area of the vehicle. The drive of the vehicle (unknown at this time) pulled off onto the shoulder of the highway then driver and passenger exited the vehicle. While waiting for assistance to arrive, the vehicle fire ignited a small brushfire along the shoulder of the highway. Kern County Fire Station #17 and Hall Ambulance out of Boron responded to the scene to extinguish the fire and access the driver and passenger for injuries while CHP officers shut down two lanes of the highway and coned off the area; no one was injured in the incident.
Castro Towing out of Mojave responded to the scene to remove the burned vehicle from the shoulder and traffic resumed as normal and the Mojave CHP is investigating the cause of the fire.
