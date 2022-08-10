CALIFORNIA CITY — Cal City is looking for contractors to provide maintenance and emergency call services for traffic signals owned by the city. Those interested can submit their proposal in person at city hall or email city manager Doug Dunford. All proposals must be submitted no later than 4:00 pm on Aug 18.
The full document is posted below:
The City of California City (CITY) is seeking proposals from qualified contractors to provide comprehensive preventive maintenance and emergency on call services for the traffic signal facilities owned by the CITY. Please carefully read and follow the instructions provided. Proposers are responsible for making certain their proposal is complete and is received by the CITY on or before the closing deadline.
All qualified firms interested in providing these services are invited to submit their Proposal. An electronic copy of the RFP will be posted on the CITY website at: http://www.californiacity-ca.gov.
Proposals submitted for consideration shall be received no later than 4:00 pm on August 18, 2022. Proposals may be submitted via email, mail, or in person.
Proposals submitted electronically via email shall be emailed to ddunford@californiacity-ca.org. The subject line of the email shall read “Proposal for City of California City Traffic Signal Maintenance Services”. The proposal shall be included as an attachment to the email in a usable PDF format. Proposals in other formats or included in the body of the email will be considered non-responsive.
Proposals submitted via mail or in person shall consist of 2 bound hard copy proposals and 1 PDF electronic copy. Proposals submitted using this method must be submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked on the outside as “Proposal for City of California City Traffic Signal Maintenance Services” along with the firm’s name and address. Proposals delivered in person shall be dropped off at the address listed below during normal business hours. If forwarded by mail, address the envelop to Doug Dunford, City Manager, at the following address:
City of California City 21000 Hacienda Blvd California City, CA 93505
Submittals received after the time and date specified above will be considered non-responsive. Faxed submittals will not be accepted. Submittals stamped as received by the U.S. mail system or any other courier service does not constitute receipt of the Proposal by the CITY.
This RFP does not commit the CITY to award a contract, to pay any costs incurred in the preparation of a proposal for this request, or to procure or contract for services. The CITY reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Proposals received as a result of this request, to negotiate with any qualified consultant, or to modify or cancel in part or in its entirety the RFP if it is in the best interests of the CITY to do so. The CITY also reserves the right and intends to award only one contract resulting from this RFP. Furthermore, a contract award may not be made based solely on price.
Any questions related to this RFP shall be submitted in writing to the attention of Noe Martinez, Interim Public Works Director, via email at nmartinez@californiacity-ca.gov. Questions shall be submitted before 5:00 P.M., PDT, on August 11, 2022.
