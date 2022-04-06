CALIFORNIA CITY -- Taylor’s Florist is now April Showers in honor and celebration of new owners taking over Cal City’s only flower shop.
Sue Lee and her daughter Kelly Tozer took over the business, after previous owner April Taylor passed away earlier this year. Though Lee has experience in the floral industry, she took the job for more sentimental reasons.
“I used to work in a floral business years ago, and my husband’s family is big into flowers,” Lee said. Now, the work serves as a reminder of a friend. “I didn’t want her dream to shut down. I hope it all works out and continues. We’re happy to be here.”
Friends, family, and Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin arrived in support of the pair. April Showers offered refreshments as visitors took in the fresh flowers Ms. Lee had picked up that morning and shared stories about her fun personality.
“She’s always been crafty and artsy,” a friend said.
Others chimed in about Lee’s personality, and friendliness. Which became apparent as she spoke to customers with such familiarity and kindness.
“I’m so proud of you guys, and I wish you well,” O’Laughlin said before the ribbon cutting ceremony.
