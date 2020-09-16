McCarthy Offers Pocket Constitutions for Constitution Day

Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office will offer pocket-sized U.S. Constitutions to constituents of California's 23rd Congressional District on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in celebration of Constitution Day. All pocket Constitutions will be mailed out. 
 
“The United States Constitution has served as the foundation of our democracy for 233 years, inspiring  generations of freedom-loving people across the globe to fight for justice,” said Congressman McCarthy. “To anyone who wants to learn more about our nation's founding document, I encourage you to contact my Bakersfield office this Constitution Day to receive a copy."
 
What: Congressman McCarthy celebrates Constitution Day
When: Thursday, September 17, 2020
How: Constituents of the 23rd Congressional District are invited to call the Congressman’s Bakersfield Office at (661) 327-3611 to request pocket Constitutions. All requested Constitutions will be available while supplies last and will be mailed out. Due to a limited supply, only two booklets will be available per household or family.

