People from all over the country and around the world have at one time or another been to or have traveled through Red Rock Canyon State Park; but has anyone wondered about the history of the park and how it came to be? Well, we found some interesting details about Red Rock Canyon State Park and decided to share them with all of you. The following information is from Wikipedia, Calif. Parks.gov: official Red Rock Canyon State Park website, Rock Drawing of the Coso Range, Calif. Dept. of Parks and Recreation and DesertUSA.
Red Rock Canyon State Park is a park in California which features scenic desert cliff, buttes and spectacular rock formations. The park is approximately 2,700 acres within the Mojave sector of the Tehachapi District of the Calif. State Park System and located along State Route 14 about 80 miles east of Bakersfield and 25 miles north of Mojave; State Route 14 actually runs through the middle of the park and no motorist or tourists facilities are available however, camping, picnic and restroom facilities are available in several sites immediately off of State Route 14.
Red Rock Canyon was once home to the Kawaiisu people and some petroglyphs and pictorgraphs are found in the El Paso Mountains representing ritual sites from ancestors of the Coso people who were early indigenous inhabitants of the area. The Coso's created extensive carvings in rock in the El Paso Mountains and neighboring mountains of Red Rock Canyon; they also conducted considerable trade with other tribes as far as the Chumas on the Pacific Coast. The colorful rock formations in the park served as landmarks during the early 1870's for 20-mule team freight wagons that stopped for water; the park also protects significant paleontology sites and the early remains of 1890's mining operations.
In 1933, Red Rock Canyon was on U.S. Route 6 which was a well-traveled road from Bishop to Los Angeles along the east side of the Sierra Nevada Mountains; the scenery eventually lead to the creation of Red Rock Canyon State Park in 1968. As of 1999, 17 different species of Yuccas and Joshua trees as well as other plants have persisted due to the decreased disturbances such as motor vehicle and foot traffic.
Red Rock Canyon State Park also provides some unique and dramatic areas for fil-making due to its closeness to Los Angeles; movies, television series, advertisement and music videos have all been filmed at one time or another within the park; such movies include Man of the West, The Big Country, Beneath the Planet of the Apes, Capricorn One, The Mummy, Zorro Rides Again, Westworld and Missile to the Moon. Television shows fimed here include Buck Roger, Lost in Space, Airwolf and The Twlight Zone. In 2005, Destiny's Child fimed a music video called Cater 2 U and the opening scene from the 2016 movie The Darkness was also filmed inside the park.
Red Rock Canyon is also one of the darkest skies within a 2-hour drive from Los Angeles ; the dry climate cloudless skies and low light enhance nighttime viewing conditions for astronomers. On a clear night with no moon, visitors with good eyesight and dark adapted vision my see both the Andromeda and Triangulum Galaxies with the unaided (naked) eye and the central Milky Way Galaxy which shows complex structure from this site.
