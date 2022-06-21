California City, CA (93505)

Today

Clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.