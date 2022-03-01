BAKERSFIELD - The court case continues for a Tehachapi man who was arrested in 2021 for an alleged sexual assault which occurred in 2007; 44-year old Paul Strategos of Tehachapi was arrested in 202 on unrelated charges but was charged with the sexual assault after a DNA match in the case.
As we reported in May 2021, Strategos was arrested after DNA results linked him to an alleged child sexual assault that happened in Bakersfield in 2007. According to a Bakerfield Police press release at the time, Strategos was arrested on May 18, 2021 after police linked his DNA found at the scene with an alleged sexual assault of a 6-year old child. Strategos (who was believed to be a stranger to the child) allegedly lured the child to a vacant house in northwest Bakersfield in 2007 and committed the sexual assault. DNA evidence left at the scene was entered into the Bakerfield Police Database however, no match was found in 2007. Strategos was arrested in 2020 on the charge of Felon in Possession of Ammunition and booked into the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility where his DNA was taken according to Calif. State law; the DNA collected from Strategos matched evidence collected from the alleged crime scene of the 2007 crime.
Strategos first appeared on May 20, 2021 for a Felony Arraignment where he was formally charged with 2 counts of Oral Copulation or SExual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger, Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy with a Child 10 Years or Younger and Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14 Years (NEW EFF. 4/12); he appeared again on May 27, 2021 for a Further Hearing and continued Felony Arraignment then on July 15th, he appeared for a Status Conference, Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date which was continued to Aug, 25, 2021, Oct. 13, 2021, Jan. 10, 2022 and April 5, 2022.
Bakersfield Police are still investigating the crime and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-661-327-7111; Strategos remains in custody at the Kern County Sheriff's Lerdo Pretrial Facility in Bakersfield in lieu of No Bail. We will continue to bring you updates to this story as the case continues so stay tuned for more on the case and the final outcome.
