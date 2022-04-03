The churches of California City are hosting an Easter Sunrise Service in Central Park on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to come and celebrate. The miracle of the empty tombs offers hope, a fresh start, and the power to breakthrough hurts and addictions. Come and hear the amazing story!
Bishop Henry Hearns will be the guest speaker at this year’s service. Bishop Hearns has actively served the Antelope Valley since 1965. The first African American ever elected to government leadership in Lancaster, Bishop Hearns is currently Mayor Emeritus after over 18 years of service as city councilmember, vice mayor, and mayor. Bishop Hearns serves on numerous boards and committees, including but not limited to: United Way, Housing Urban Development, American Cancer Society, Advisory Board for the Boys & Girls Club, and Program Sponsor for the Antelope Valley Black Infant Health Program. He is also Pastor Emeritus of Living Stone Cathedral in Littlerock, CA.
Special music will be performed by a worship choir comprised of members from each of the host churches, as well as a selection from Angela Hearns. Children are welcome to attend and will receive a gift bag while supplies last. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs if preferred. Light lap blankets or a jacket is recommended. Free coffee and tea will be available.
This year’s Easter Sunrise Service is hosted by Desert Song Foursquare Church, First Baptist of California City, New Life Assembly of God, and Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to attending the Sunrise Service, these churches would like to invite you to attend the church of your choice this Sunday and discover the life-changing love of Jesus Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.