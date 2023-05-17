BORON - Well, the wait is over; the Boron Community Swimming will be having a Grand re-Opening ceremony with ribbon cutting on June 5th; the long awaited event is scheduled to begin at noon on June 5th. The community of Boron will have a brand new swimming pool for everyone to enjoy during the hot summer months for many years to come.
Rio-Tinto Borates & Lithuim will be at the event to see the final results of the renovation to the 40-year old swimming pool.
Muroc Joint Unified School District Transportation Supervisor Jeremy Job announced the reopening of the swimming pool at the May 9th board meeting under departmental reports.
Rio-Tino Borates & Lithium Community Affairs Manager Marybeth Garrison along with several other employees from the mine will also be at the event.
The Boron Community Swimming Pool was in dire need of repairs and restoration when the project began in 2021; Boron resident and retired Borax employee Jerry Gallegos along with Mitch Naka'hiki got together and for Better Boron in order to get the project off the ground. Jerry and Mitch along with other alumni, members of the community and even some out of town/state former Boronites came together and raised the necessary funds to get the pool restored. Rio-Tinto Borates in Boron matched every dollar raised during the fundraising efforts and some of the mine employees even came out to help restore the bathrooms, office area and the old pump house.
