As the weather warms up and we get closer to summer, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public of the dangers of the Kern River. On Friday, May 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office will be updating the sign on Highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon to reflect the number of lives lost in the Kern River since 1968.
The sign is updated each year to include the number of lives lost in the river during the previous twelve months.
This year, the sign will be updated from “317 lives lost”, to “325 lives lost”. Representatives from the Kern County Sheriff's Search & Rescue Unit will be available to answer questions and provide advice to the citizens of Kern County regarding river safety.
