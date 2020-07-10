MOJAVE – A Rosamond man arrested for shooting at Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers made his first court appearance on June 24th;
38-year old Benjamin Avalos appeared for a Felony Arraignment on the charges of 3 counts of Attempted Murder, 3 counts of Assault w/Firearm on Peace Officer/Firefighters, 3 counts of Assault w/Semi-Automatic Firearm on Person, Recklessly Discharge a Firearm and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT. Avalos also appeared on July 2nd for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing.
According to a press release dated June 23rd, on the evening of June 22nd, Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and Calif. Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3400 block of Leopard Court in Rosamond for a report of someone shooting a firearm inside and outside the residence. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from inside the residence and as they approached the residence, they located a suspect (identified as Benjamin Avalos) in the driveway. Sheriff’s deputies identified themselves and Avalos allegedly fired three rounds from a handgun at the deputies who then took cover. Deputies continued to give commands to Avalos who eventually put the firearm down but continued to verbally abuse the deputies. After a short struggle, Avalos was arrested using an electronic control device. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the altercation.
Deputies located a loaded handgun and ammunition in the driveway and also located several spent shell casings in and around the residence. Avalos was taken to the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield where he was booked on several weapons charges. Avalos remains in custody at the Kern County Sheriff’s Justice Facility in Bakersfield in lieu of $2 million bail and his next court appearance was on July 8th for a Preliminary Hearing.
