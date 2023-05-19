On May 18, the man accused of killing Desiree Thompson more than 10 years ago in California City was found guilty following a jury trial in Bakersfield at the Kern County Superior Court.
Jose William Lara, 62, will be sentenced for the crime on June 16.
The California City Police Department thanked the citizens of the community for their assistance in the investigation in addition to law enforcement personnel from around the area, in a news release.
CCPD also recognized Thompson's mother, Sheri, and her family, for NEVER losing faith that her killer would be brought to justice.
