On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, a Kern County jury found Jonathan Oliver Scroggins guilty of Oral Copulation of a Minor 10 Years or Younger, Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Minor Under 14, and Possession of Child Pornography. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Brad Taconi. On December 7, 2020, the victim was at her residence in Tehachapi where Jonathan Scroggins was entrusted as her babysitter. Scroggins took the four-year-old victim into her bedroom where he proceeded to sexually molest the child while underneath a blanket. An eight-year-old sister of the victim witnessed some of what occurred. Scroggins was 35 years old at the time of the offense. The victim’s mother reported the incident to the Tehachapi Police Department. Investigation by detectives resulted in admissions from Scroggins that he had engaged in the crimes related by the children. Tehachapi detectives gathered further evidence and arrested the defendant on December 11, 2021 at Cal Poly University where Scroggins was enrolled as a student. A search of Scroggins’ laptop computer revealed 25 videos and 1,485 images of child pornography. District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented on the conviction, stating: “The quick action taken by Tehachapi detectives upon the reporting of this sexual predator led to a successful prosecution. Ensuring that such conduct is reported, effectively investigated and prosecuted is essential to maintaining the safety of our community’s children.” Scroggins faces a sentence of up to 23 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for February 16, 2021 before the Honorable Charles R. Brehmer.

