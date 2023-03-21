ROSAMOND – The South Kern Unified School District held a meeting inside their board room on the evening of March 15th; the meeting got underway at around 7pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call and approval of the agenda, the meeting went as follows.
Under Action Determined in Closed Session – A. a motion a second was heard on Expulsion #60-22-23 and that was to expel the student and suspend the expulsion order with conditions; B. discussion on Snow Day/Make Up Day, the board discussed having an implement makeup day on the 22nd of March 2023 so Wednesday, the 22nd, instead of it being a minimum day, it's going to be a full day; C. Public Employment: Certain Personnel Matter as far as discipline/dismissal/employment/release/assignment/reassignment/complaint, discussed and possible action on Superintendent’s or designee’s recommendation that notice of non-reelection be given to one or more probationary, provisionally, certificated employees or emergency credentialed certificated employee; D; Conference w/Labor Negotiator: District Negotiator presented by _ Mrs. Gaines and Mr. Irving; E. discussion of student Matters; F. Public Employee: Certain Personnel Matters: discipline/dismissal/employment/release/assignment/reassignment or complaint; motion carried.
Under Reports and Communications – A. Drama; a student from Rosamond High School gave a slide presentation on what the drama club has been doing.
R.H.S. Student - So the Holocaust show happened around October to November. We ended up doing improv games where we’re not going off script, just go off our heads. Some of the games that we did were questions only and which was a very fun game; it’s a game where you only answer a question with a question. We also did a play titled, the real story of Alice in Wonderland, beginning drama students had a project where they could take any character from a show, movie, book, game or whatever or they could completely make someone up and then they had to like to make a question from them. Some of the costumes were designed by the students, which I think is a very cool touch because they're very 90s inspired. This is a different take on Alice where there's two different story tellers of the story where one is mean, and one is nice. This was our first full length play we got to do since the COVID shut down, so that was exciting too. So, every year, drama takes a trip to you know, the California Educational Theater Association Festival where we meet a bunch of different schools from the programs and get to see different shows. Nobody has ever done it before and we're going to be the first one to do it. So yeah, it's going to be fun, and it'll happen May 3rd through the 6th, Thank you.
Superintendent Gaines - So, next we have the recognition of Teacher of the Year. We have the honor tonight of bringing our teachers up here for some recognition, they've been recognized by their school sites maybe for some of the great things that they do when you go above and beyond, but really recognized for just the great things that they do every day in the classroom. So, our first recognition is for Rosamond Elementary, congratulations. Thank you. Next, we have a teacher from Tropical Middle School who is Jonathan, the next one we have is from West Park Elementary; this teacher was chosen as teacher of the Year for not only Rosamond High School, but also as Teacher of the Year for the Southern Community School District which is Veronica and lastly, we want to give thanks to the district for working with our team.
The reports then continued as follows; E. - CBO Report - You'll recall back to the summer; our district was picked as part of the federal program monitoring audits for the state; we absolutely love having our federal programs taken apart by the state to make sure that we are doing things accordingly. Anyways, all of that said, as of the end of February, we wrapped that up with no findings from the state for anything this time around and our annual audit starts next week. As far as my social telemetry goes, Friday I will be in Bakersfield and doing active shooter training all day. I’ll be going through scenarios and taking copious notes and everything so that we can, you know, make sure that we are following the best practices; at the beginning of April is the annual conference for the California Association of School Business. So I would be going for 2 days during spring break, I'll be in Long Beach attending that with other CEO's and school people throughout the state, C - RTA and CSEA Report – none available at this time, D.; Student Board Member Report was given by – Alexy Finch, F.; Superintendent Instruction and Curriculum – no report available (spot vacant), Associate Superintendent Human Resources – I just want to say congratulations to all our teachers of the year, HR continues to be very busy. Testing took place today for potential classified staff and subs and interviews will be held soon for parent educators and custodial openings as well as some of our certificated openings. We are going to be attending a job fair on Saturday the 25th of March and we're also planning a district wide job fair on April 5th.
Superintendent Report - I want to say welcome to everyone; it’s so nice to see lots of people here at the board meeting and our families at home joining us. Just observing all the different presentations and the work that they do in this class, you can tell that the kids really, really enjoy it and kudos to you, Mrs. Burgess. for all the productions and everything that they work on. 'm also going to congratulate Mr. Norman this evening because since you only give me one chance to say something, I don't want to miss this opportunity to say to him and the girl's soccer team; You guys are incredible. I'm so proud of you and thank you for being such a great coach and role model for our students. I also want to congratulate our Director of Special Education who has been in that role for 10 or 11 years and will be transitioning to another position. personnel, I want to congratulate Cheryl Taylor as well and to our teachers of the year; what an honor for all of them. We are working diligently to prepare our Parent Community Center to open with our goal of a date in April, to make this a facility where parents feel very comfortable to come and get information not only about issues that are really prevalent to them, not only about college, but social and emotional issues, mental health and all sorts of academic that will benefit our parents. Finally I want to say; sometimes our facilities are forced to go into a lockdown because there's something necessarily going on with campus, so our number one priority in Southern Kern is; it's always going to be the safety of our students and staff and so sometimes when we hear or we are made aware of things, we will put that school into lockdown until such time that we feel it is safe for students to then be out and about and transitioning from class. Superintendent Gaines then recognized different schools as far as attendance then recognized Coach Norman and the Rosamond High School Varsity Girls Soccer Team for taking 2nd Place in the 2023 CIF Championship playoffs.
Board Member Communications – Congratulations to all our teachers on your hard work. RHS, the robotics team I saw, they ranked 23rd. Thank you to the drama team; teachers and students for the presentation and again, the teachers of the year, you guys are all amazing. Congratulations, Mr. Norman, to the team on your attendance in your new role we have voted for. I say kudos to all the teachers' awards, Congratulations. We formed a Safety Security Subcommittee, Mario and I, but we are actively participating in the districts committee. This safety security is for one reason and one reason only, the safety and security of the kids in the district. One of the things that we talked about the other night was ID cards. I know someone says he's got a few students that like to play a little game with ID cards. We're not going to keep reissuing ID cards. We cannot afford to have 5-6 ID cards floating around someplace. So, we're coming up with a temporary. The Policy Committee is going to look at the consequences for not wearing ID so we're going to be looking at a whole lot of ideas on that. And then the final thing that we have; any policy that's being made or changed or whatever, we need to have that input from everybody.
Under Comments from the Public – several members of the audience wanted to thank the soccer coach and team for bringing home a 2nd Place trophy in the 2023 CIF Championship and congratulated the teachers recognized.
Under Consent Items - a motion and second were heard to approve the following items: A. ratify payroll MIDA for $265,521.62, B. approve purchase orders number 230820 through 230860 and pay vouchers 230566 through 2305600, C. approve, Hit Direct DJs provide service. at RHECC Prom on April 1st, for $566.50, D. approve the UMass Global Supervised Internship Agreement dated May 1, 2023 through May 1, 2026, E. approved BorderLAN Network Security quote number 062821MK from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 in the amount of $16,012.50, F. approve SHI Bid Evaluation 2023-01 Voice Over IP Phone System at RHECC in the amount of $315,842.70, G. approve the McGraw-Hill quote number JMCCO-03032023010415-001 at RHECC Science Curriculum Adoption for 2023-2024 school year in the amount of $92,761.71; motion carried.
Under General Items - a motion and a second were heard from the board on the approval of the following items A. the third reading, review and approval of updates to Board Policy Bylaw 9223 and Board Policy Bylaw 9250; B. A third reading, review and approval of December 2022 board policies presented by Superintendent Gaines; C. approve the South Kern Unified School District Transportation Plan presented by Mr. Robert Irvine; D. approve the A2A Report Custom Chronic Rates of Fiscal Year 2021-22 and 2022-23, an informational presented by Superintendent Gaines; E. approve Change in Contract with Medallion Contracting Incorporated for site utility work for Tropical Middle School expansion project #(SKUSD-TMS-SUW) for the amount of $72,276.71 presented by Mr. Irving; F. approve the Proposed Site Plan and Classroom Buildings for Modernization Project at Rosamond Elementary School presented by Superintendent Gaines; motion carried.
Under Curriculum and Instruction - a motion and a second were heard along with discussion to approve the following items: A. the first reading and review of School Plan for Student Achievement, site presentations of the SPSA by School Site Principals; B. adopt the NGSS Science Curriculum for Rosamond High Early College Campus presented by Superintendent Gaines; motion carried.
Under Business Operations – A. second Interim Report was given by Mr. Irving; Existing statures require school districts to prepare interim budget reports twice a year. The budgets are based on budget actuals and projections as of October 31st and January 31st; B. accept the filing of the second Interim Report presented by Mr. Irving; motion carried.
Under Personnel Items - there was a motion in a second from the board to approve the following personnel items, which may include hiring, resignations, contract adjustments, and retirement for certificated and classified employees. All employees, all personnel meeting, meeting the necessary credentialing and or certification requirements as required by the state, or notification timelines as appropriate. Hey, classified. Flash confidential employment resignations. B. Certified tip end slash extra duty employment resignations. Fee certificated slash administrative employment resignations. D certificated substitute employment resignations. And E volunteers for the 2022-2023 school year. Motion carried.
After all, the business had been concluded. There was a motion in a second to adjourn the meeting and the meeting was adjourned at approximately 9:30 PM.
