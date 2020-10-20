Parents who have questions about their child’s path to college success are invited to attend an upcoming Cerro Coso Community College virtual Parent Information Night and see firsthand what CCCC offers. From career-training programs that include Nursing, Welding, EMT, and Cyber Security, to Associate Degrees for Transfer, and Associate Degree programs, CCCC provides the education and training students need for success in rewarding, high-demand career fields.
Helping parents navigate the college planning and enrollment process, Cerro Coso’s Parent Information Night will enlighten parents of prospective students on college costs and how to pay for college—including financial aid and scholarship availability. Representatives will share details on available resources, enrollment process, transfer requirements, vocational programs, and information on how high school students can earn college credit through dual and concurrent enrollment classes. Time will be allotted for questions and answers.
Cerro Coso’s Virtual Parent Night will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. To reserve your spot visit the college website at www.cerrocoso.edu .
The college is currently closed to the public. Counseling and other student and community resources are available via email and phone. Contact your local Cerro Coso Community College Counseling Department for assistance.
