CALIFORNIA CITY – A new editor will take over the reins at Mojave Desert News effective June 15. Current editor John D. Bennett is leaving the area to pursue other opportunities.
Jack Barnwell recently came from the Daily Independent in Ridgecrest, where he worked as the community editor. He covered education, water issues, breaking news and community-related features.
Prior to that he worked for six months between 2018 at the Kodiak Daily Mirror in Kodiak, Alaska, where he tackled education, borough government, community features and the Pacific Spaceport Complex - Kodiak. He also shared responsibility for covering courts and the impacts of the winter 2018-19 federal shutdown.
Barnwell has held multiple roles at the Daily Independent in Ridgecrest over the past eight years, including city reporter, two years the managing editor and as a community editor. He has also served as a news reporter for the Tehachapi News and for the Tahoe Daily Tribune.
He graduated in 2012 from San Jose State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism.
He can be reached via email at editor@desertnews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.