CALIF. CITY – The first meeting in April of the East Kern Health Care District took place on the evening of April 4th via hybrid meeting; after the Pledge and roll call of directors, the meeting got underway.
Under Approval of the Agenda – director L. Peralta motioned and director L. Patrick seconded; motion carried.
Under Public Comments – Patti Orr announced that the Mojave Community Queens are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at the Belshaw Softball Field next to the Post Office in Mojave; the event is sponsored by the Mojave Elks Lodge and Race Communication and began at around 10am. No other Public Comments were heard.
Under Consent Calendar – President K. Macedonio informed the board that there were only 2 items to approve; the Vendor checks and ACH Payments and approval of the minutes from past meetings (with revisions). Director R. Macedonio motioned and director L. Patrick seconded to approve the consent calendar; motion carried.
Under Continuing Business – CB1; EKHCD at Safe Haven Kids League Easter Event, after some discussion, director R. Macedonio motioned and director L. Patrick seconded that the district approves an expenditure of no more than $1,000 to participate in the event; motion carried.
Under New Business – Part-Time Personnel to Handle Specific Daily/Weekly/Monthly Tasks, after discussion with counsel and members of the board, it was decided that the board action at this point is going to have to be to authorize the President to begin discussions with prospective part-time personnel and then bring back a proposed agreement with those personnel at the next meeting for actual approval under Continued Business. Director L. Peralta motioned and director L. Patrick seconded to approve; motion carried.
Under President's Comments – nothing reportable at this time.
Under Staff Updates - BJ Lindsay; Well, one of the things you, Nicole and I had discussed just a little bit, we were going to be talking to seniors about certain things that they wanted to see more of or less of or whatever. It was pretty much like a little survey of some sort. I had started it all last week and have been out and about and talking to people. I started trying to get as many seniors as possible (my age group and of course your group) and I got some pretty good information. Some of it was very disturbing as far as stable housing and food security, you know, that kind of thing; they also talked a lot about the underserved population. But I wanted to put a little information together as to what some of the seniors are feeling in our community and some of their needs and think that they would like to, you know, hear a little bit more from others and I wanted to put something together in that respect, if I have your permission to do that.
President K. Macedonio - So you're going to report back at the next meeting?
BJ - Yes.
President K. Macedonio - OK. I would suggest on this BJ since the seniors need to be coordinated with the Senior Center and with the current county agent. So, whatever you've got for information, you may want to reach out to those two agencies and find out for sure that we have for access in Cal City, because the things like food security and stable housing, the district can't do anything about those.
BJ - So I just don't like to leave something like that hanging in the air, you know, when they were really pleased to know that we are talking about this type of a thing. Of course, we see it daily whether we're watching TV or, you know, reading the newspapers, but there are some questions that I couldn't answer and I think they need to be answered and give people a little more security.
President K. Macedonio - So I would suggest that you reach out to the Senior Center; talk to them and find out who they're working with and then we also have the Senior Center, have them put you in touch with current county agents and then we can find out what services are available and then you can bring that back in two weeks.
BJ - OK, sounds good. Thank you.
Counsel Alex - I do have a staff comment; it was mentioned before that there are two form seven hundreds that are outstanding. I would just like to note it is important that those get in pursuant to Government Code section 91. 013. The FPCC does have the authority to levy late fees and crimes against elected officials who are late on their on their filings. You know it is something that can happen, and they could be and might be directly against the board member that's delinquent on the filing.
President K. Macedonio - So, it could be a personal liability; if anybody has difficulty filling it out. It's not something, you know, frankly our office usually handles, but I think we can try to help anybody if they're having difficulty answering one of the questions or how to proceed with it.
Counsel Alex - I'd rather do that than have anybody get fined so, just please, let me know if someone has questions about how to fill it out.
President K. Macedonio - So Alex, after the meeting, I will send you an e-mail and along it into directors, Kathleen Kraus from Kern County gave us the link for an electronic filing. It's a very complicated procedure according to the instructions that the clerk of the board office had sent us, but I'll send that as an attachment and I'll send you the names and then if you'll follow up with the two directors so that we don't have fines coming down, that would be wonderful, OK.
Counsel Alex - OK. Thank you.
Under Facilities Update presented by R. Macedonio – We're progressing on the structural design and permitting required to repair the fire damage to the building at Bay Ave; we had an on-site meeting on March the 18th with Joselito, myself and Karen to review the structure and inquiries have been received for a site tour with the potential tenant. Another on-site meeting was held March 23rd; we gave the Grand Tour and then we had a meeting on the 25th with the Mechanical Engineers, structural engineer, me and Karen, to review all the documents in the facility prior to submission of plans to the California City Building department and inquiries have been received from additional potential tenants. There’s a plan right now being made to issue the RFP for the patio shade covering here at Adventist on Loop here and the pathway from the front cannon to the rear tank which is part, and the front runner of West Point.
Under Future Agenda Items - Alex, I'm not sure exactly how to do this; the district has been approached potentially from another district, for a collaboration I am not at liberty to put the name out there yet and this collaboration wouldn't require a ballot measure on the other person's part from their residents. So, how do I keep the board informed of what might potentially go on without disclosing what has to be confidential for a while?
Counsel Alex - Well, does it involve something that can be fairly put into a closed session such as real estate negotiation?
President K. Macedonio – Yes; well; it really is a collaboration with another agency, real estate negotiations.
Counsel Alex - Not unless there's a particular property to discuss. The answer is to have a closed session, it has to fall within one of the enumerated categories. You know, there's conference that's real property, public employee appointments and things of that nature, but otherwise it has to be, you know, discussed in a meeting format, it's an all you know concession. They'll be at the level it can be publicly disclosed before there is a discussion on it.
President K. Macedonio – I have reached out to Lasco; they're the ones in charge of the boundaries for districts and we are supposed to have another meeting on Friday, but it's not at a point where this is ready to become public yet and get it down to the point where we got it. There's potential for people renting at Bay Ave. too. We've got a journey to go between here and there.
Counsel Alex - If the concern specifically running out Bay Ave. is fair game for closed session discussion. If it's properly added on the closed session agenda. So, you know that that's one category, its others, then it's going to be an open discussion that's fits into a full session category.
President K. Macedonio – Ok; I will be running it past you because obviously, I don't have a clue at that level of work.
Patti - My question is for BJ; earlier in the agenda under staff update, you mentioned something about seniors, as far as finding out what their needs are and wants and what they would like to have, am I correct?
BJ - Yeah, the more I talk to the seniors, the more interested I get in this particular topic because there's so many people that I didn't know, which I've been reading a little bit about what they call them underserved and I didn't know there was such a word, but when I close things up on the Internet, I'm getting more and more educated and I guess people are starting to find out more about that topic.
Patti - the Boron community used to hold what they call a health fair and about 85 to 90% of the people that attend the health fair were senior citizens within the community of Boron, Desert Lake, N Edwards and such, and I was wondering if that was something you might be interested in holding and whether the East Kern Health Care District would be interested in hosting one.
BJ - I would talk to you a little bit more about this, can I call you?
Patti - Yes, most definitely. Madam President does have my phone number and she also has my e-mail address. If you would like to get together with me on it because I think it would be a great idea for the East Kern Healthcare District as well as the Senior Center and it would also give the seniors in California City a chance to let the healthcare district know what their wants are, what their needs are and what they’re concerns are.
BJ - And, while I'm thinking about this, which is very important, we also have some people who don't speak English and they need help, you know. I don't speak Spanish or whatever other language. You know that many people that I talked to, so. I think this would be opening up something really wonderful and giving them opportunities to know that if you need this, this is what you need to do, you know and thank you for your help. I really appreciate this.
Patti - Another person you can talk to who actually is a Cal City resident; she also volunteers with Meals on Wheels and that's Diane Perry.
BJ - So, thank you so much for letting me know; I'd like to get with you and let you know some of the things that was discussed.
Patti – You can also find out if the Eastern Healthcare District would be able to offer you know, like free blood pressure checks through the ambulance company in Calif. City.
BJ - My mind is just thinking of all these other wonderful things we could do. That's fantastic. Thank you so much.
Patti - Alex, would that be something that the board would have to approve and have a resolution or something on?
Counsel Alex - Well, what would be the specific action?
Patti - It would I guess something to the effect of having BJ contact the senior, senior and Hall ambulance and find out if they would be willing to work together as far as starting a health fair, East Kern Health fair once or twice a year, and BJ could also talk to Hall Ambulance and find out if they would be willing to come out to the Senior Center during one of their luncheons every week to give free blood pressure checks in return for a free lunch from the seniors or whatever your seniors have to offer.
Counsel Alex - Well, for the district to do any of those things, there has to be a specific concrete proposal that's on the agenda at a meeting. I don't think it requires a board action for BJ to talk to people and, you know, possibly come back with the proposal at some point in the future, but you know, if there's something specific that the district would do, then that would have to be approved by the board.
President K. Macedonio - So, BJ, contact the Mabel Davis Senior Dance Center, I will send you the contact information for Patty and you can get ideas of other seniors but we need to start with working with our own Senior Center and find out if they're even interested; they're the ones with the programs for the seniors. director Patrick, any future agenda item.
Director Patrick – CPR.
President K. Macedonio continued with more director reports then, she moved onto AB1234 Reports; after everything was ironed out and the business at hand was taken care of; a motion and a second were heard to adjourn the meeting at approximately 5:53pm.
