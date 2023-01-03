On January 3, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to the 300 block of Sahara Drive in Ridgecrest to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal adult male subject armed with a firearm. During the investigation, an officer involved shooting occurred. Ridgecrest Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office personnel were involved in the officer involved shooting. The suspect was struck and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives have assumed the investigation. More information will be released as it is available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.
