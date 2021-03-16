CALIFORNIA CITY — When community members return to the still-closed Strata Community Center at Central Park, they’ll find a refurbished basketball court waiting for them.
The California City city council on March 9 voted 3-2 to resurface the Strata Center floors and re-strip the long-faded basketball courts. Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff and Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch were opposed.
The resurfacing will be done under contract by Pacific Tennis Courts, Inc. for $14,395. Funding would come from the city’s general services account, not the parks and recreation department.
According to Cal City recreation coordinator Carlos Hernandez, while there were no safety concerns regarding the floor’s current condition, it requires serious attention to bring the basketball and volleyball courts up to date.
“When I came into this position, it was one of the projects it was given to me,” Hernandez said. Resurfacing would take a week to complete.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin voiced initial hesitation about supporting the project given its funding source and the fact safety was immediately impacted.
“Personally I would like to see this wait until the next budget cycle and get it put into the budget rather than all these little add-ons we’re doing,” O’Laughlin said. “One of the issues I have is that it specifically states we are supposed to stick with our budget unless something happens subsequent to the adoption of the budget. This is something that is not urgent and there is no safety issue.”
Kulikoff agreed with O’Laughlin’s budget point, adding that while the court’s lines may be severely faded, he saw no issue if it could still be used.
Hernandez said the court’s condition renders it unusable for sports.
“Right now it does not have a coating on it, so it’s not appropriate to play on the court,” Hernandez said. “The lines are fading out so it’s something that’s impertinent to the community to provide enrichment for the programs that we are providing for the public and children. It will be a safe space providing public safety. So prior to opening, I believe it is something we should do.”
City Manager Anna Linn added the funding is available.
“It doesn’t change the bottom line that we’re taking improvements out of the general fund, and parks is in the general fund,” Linn said. She added that the city will choose to use it for improvements at the Strata Center instead of at city hall.
Linn also stressed it was a matter of civic pride.
“In opening up that building, we talk about pride all the time,” Linn said. “I know principle is huge, but there’s also the need … we can’t play basketball the way it is.”
When O’Laughlin asked whether it would be possible to play basketball under the current state COVID-19 rules, Linn clarified there’s the hope the state will allow re-opening soon with the increased rollout of vaccines and falling transmission rates.
Planning commissioner Carolinda Fleming, who has ties with youth basketball, stressed the court’s importance.
“Our children used it all the time prior to COVID,” Fleming said. “It was in bad shape for years. At some time we have to give quality of life to even the least of them and that’s our children. Give them a nice court so they can have pride.”
Fleming stressed California City residents were the only ones using the Strata Center.
“We have kids coming all the way from Rosamond, Mojave, Boron and Edwards who play together,” Fleming said. “For them to have a fresh floor shows ‘They care about me.’ We’ve got to start caring about someone other than adults.”
O’Laughlin stressed that she viewed parks and recreation projects as important, but expressed disappointment that the city continued to be reactive instead of proactive, especially with something like the Strata Center.
“Everything is last minute and there is no planning,” O’Laughlin said. “I just want us as a city to become more planning proactive versus reactive.”
While Councilmember Karen Macedonio agreed with sticking to the budget, the Strata Center floor was an exception.
“This may give a different perspective to our city that we’re really moving forward,” Macedonio said. “Because of COVID … we’ve got a lot of people who have been through a lot. This is about the quality of life.”
Councilmember Jim Creighton added with the Strata Center’s closed status, resurfacing the floor makes the most sense.
“Since we can’t open it anyway, now is the perfect opportunity to get it done even if you disagree with actually getting it done,” he said. “Now is the time to do it when we can’t use it.”
In voting, O’Laughlin was the swing vote to approve it, adding while she feels strongly about getting into a planning mode, “I also feel this is the right thing to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.