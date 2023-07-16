KRAMER JUNCTION – A mobile home trailer went up in flames on the afternoon of July 6th; the incident occurred on old Highway 58 approximately ½ a mile west of Kramer Junction just after 3:30pm.
According to fire officials and a reporting party who wished to remain anonymous; the lone male occupant contacted the RP and told them, “Call the fire department; my house is on fire.” The RP as well as several other people called 911 to report the fire while the occupant exited the burning home.
When Kern County Fire Station 17 out of Boron arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames; smoke could be seen as far as 5 miles away. Kern County Fire personnel got to work quickly but realized they needed help and called for reinforcement; stations from Randsburg, Helendale, Adelanto, Edwards Air Force Base, a water truck from Victorville and the US Forest Service were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze in order to prevent the fire from spreading to open desert and crews from Southern Calif. Edison responded to shut the electricity off.
The lone occupant told the RP (reporting party) that he was cooking french fries in the microwave and left them in too long; he threw the hot fries out the backdoor not realizing that they were still smoldering which caused the fire.
No one was injured in the fire however, the home was deemed a total loss; thanks to emergency personnel, no other buildings were involved.
