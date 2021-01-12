CALIFORNIA CITY – Adventist Health Medical Office in California City on Monday, Jan. 11 held a ribbon cutting to celebrate a much-needed remodel to help expanded services in the area.
The remodel was part of a grant that Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley received in January 2020, called the Provider Quality Care Program Grant from Kern Health Systems. The funding is aimed to expand access to care, quality of care, and increase service hours.
“Adventist Health innovatively reorganized the current clinic space by relocating administrative equipment and functions, reclaiming much-needed clinic space,” said Tehachapi Valley Foundation Director, Christina Scrivner. “These efforts now allow us to increase behavioral health services, add dietitian education and increase access to primary care services,” added Scrivner.
The redesign increased the total number of exam rooms from three to four. Adventist Health estimates this project will increase monthly patients from an average of 442 per month to more than 600 patients via patient-centered care and expanded service hours, including Saturday appointments.
“With the grant we have been able to increase access to care by adding a much-needed exam room and improving operational flow with the additional of the modular for administrative and staff functions,” said Scrivner.
Affected by the pandemic in the first months of 2020, East Kern Healthcare District collaborated on the project to provide a 720 square foot modular building to house the administrative space. This partnership allowed existing funds to be invested in telehealth units and much needed medical equipment for the rural site.
