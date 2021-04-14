The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
53-year old Terry W. Ree was arrested on March 1st on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order and Annoying Phone Call/Obscene-Threatening.
29-year old Jashua Jones was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on March 3rd on Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice.
45-year old Bridget Ray was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on March 4th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance for Sale.
38-year old William Walker was arrested on March 5th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
32-year old Mark Ortiz was arrested on March 5th on Suspicion of Under Influence of Controlled Substance w/Firearm, Battery on Person, Exhibit Firearm, Threats of Violence and Burglary.
31-year old Christian D. Holder Jr. was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on March 7th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended.
33-year old Trinidad Marquez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on March 10th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
22-year old Brittaney Candelario was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on March 13th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance for Sale.
38-year old Ricky Becker was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on March 16th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
27-year old Kassandra Diaz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on March 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
27-year old Robert McKinnon was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on March 19th on Suspicion of Vandalism: less than $400.
61-year old Deborah Jones was arrested on March 20th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
45-year old Roy Kuykendall was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on March 23rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
36-year old Hugo Orellana Garcia was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on March 24th on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
54-year old Daniel Rannels was arrested on March 24th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges; he was arrested again on March 25th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Reckless Driving.
28-year old Korey Iannalfo was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on March 24th on Suspicion of Manufacture/Import/Sell/Etc Metal Knuckles.
36-year old Juan Salas Moreno was arrested on March 27th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More; he was arrested again on March 28th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
60-year old George J. West was arrested in El Dorado County (El Dorado County Sheriff) on March 24th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Transport a Controlled Substance, Violation Parole: Felony and Warrant.
29-year old Daniel Evans was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on March 28th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
61-year old Debra Fenstermaker was arrested in Santa Barbara County (Santa Barbara County Sheriff) on March 28th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment and DUI: Drug and Alcohol w/Injury.
31-year old Danielle Beth Sabados was arrested on March 31st on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Vandalism: Damage Property.
