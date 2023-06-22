Ridgecrest, CA—The Credit Union National Association (CUNA) has recognized AltaOne Federal Credit
Union with its Certificate of Excellence.
The recognition was awarded to AltaOne for providing its members with direct financial benefits, such as
charging less for loans, paying more on deposits, and charging fewer fees compared to other banking
institutions.
CUNA determined that AltaOne provided $7,794,350 in direct financial benefits to its 54,169 members
during the twelve months ending in December 2022. These benefits are equivalent to approximately $302
per member household. AltaOne provided loyal high-use member households $1,804 in direct financial
benefits.
“Receiving this certificate is a true honor and validates our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional
financial solutions, fostering meaningful relationships, and making a positive impact on the communities
we serve.” said AltaOne CEO Stephanie Sievers. “It is a reflection of the trust our members place in us and
the tireless efforts of our employees to exceed expectations.”
About AltaOne Federal Credit Union
AltaOne Federal Credit Union is a federally chartered, full-service financial cooperative with $802 million in
assets, serving over 56,000 members. Headquartered in Ridgecrest, California, AltaOne was organized as
the NOTS Employees Federal Credit Union in 1947 at China Lake. Membership is open to those who live,
work, worship, volunteer or go to school in Kern, Inyo, and Mono counties, as well as select communities
in northern San Bernardino County. Branches are in Bakersfield, Bishop, Boron, California City, China Lake,
Kernville, Lake Isabella, Lone Pine, Ridgecrest, and Tehachapi. Certified as a Community Development Financial Institution by the US Department of the Treasury, AltaOne serves many areas that have limited or no availability to financial services. For more information on AltaOne, visit AltaOne.org.
