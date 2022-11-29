The Story of the Borate and Daggett Railroad

A while back, we featured a story on Francis Marion Smith who was known as “Borax Smith” or “the Borax King”; while doing this story, we mentioned that Mr. Smith formed the Borate and Daggett Railroad as well as the Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad (more in a later story) but we never included the history of either one. The following information is according to Wikipedia, the Goldfield Historical Society, Borax Pioneer: Francis Marion Smith and the Encyclopedia of Western Railroad History.
BORATE AND DAGGETT RAILROAD - the Borate and Daggett Railroad was a 3-foot narrow gauge railroad built to carry borax in the Mojave Desert and ran about 11 miles from Daggett California to the mining camp of Borate which was located 3 miles east of Calico. In 1883, prospectors discovered a rich vein of colemanite in the Calico Mountains 4 miles east from the silver mining town of Calico. the claim was brought by mining tycoon William Tell Coleman who owned and worked several borax mines in Death Valley including the Harmony Borax Works which was famous for the 20-mule teams that were used to haul borax to the railroad at Mojave CA. In 1890, Mr. Coleman went bankrupt and his business associate Francis Marion Smith bought up all of his former borax mining enterprises to form the Pacific Coast Borax Company. Mr. Smith was interested in using the borax deposits at Calico now called "Borate" as his new company's main source of income and by 1899 Borate had become the largest Borax mine in the world: outputting 22,000 short tons of borate out of over a dozen shafts at the mine.
At first, the 20-mule teams have been used to haul borax to the railhead at Daggett, California but Mr. Smith wasn't happy with the cost and upkeep with the mules and wagons so in 1894, Mr. Smith made effort to replace them with a Daniel Best team tractor now called "Old Dinah" which was not well equipped for running in the desert; after two years, Old Dinah was retired and Mr. Smith set to construct a narrow-gauge railroad between Borate and Daggett. The railway was completed in 1898 and used two Heisler steam locomotives named "Marion" and "Francis" after Francis Marion Smith himself to haul the ore. Mr. Smith also built a roasting mill on the halfway point of the railroad also named "Marion" and it was here that the little engines brought the ore to be roasted and loaded into burlap bags. A third rail was built to the mill to accommodate bringing standard gauge box cars to the mill so little time can be wasted transferring the borax between the narrow-gauge and standard gauge railroad.
In 1904, the decline in quality of the borate ore was beginning to show so Mr. Smith immediately set his sights to Death Valley in order to find a successor for borate and soon located the Lila C. Mine which was over 142 miles north of Daggett. Mr. Smith ordered the construction of the Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad (more in a later story) to export the ore from the Lila C. Mine to the nearest railroad connection at Ludlow, CA; as soon as the T&T Railroad reached the Lila C. Mine in October of 1907, all mining operations at Borate were stopped and the Borate and Daggett Railroad was abandoned. Most of the rails were taken up and sold for scrap and the two locomotives along with the rolling stock were left behind on a little siding in Daggett adjacent to the Santa Fe mainline; there they would not see use again until 1913 when Pacific Coast Borax required narrow-gauge railway equipment to help construct the Death Valley Railroad and once that was done the old and tired Heisler locomotives lived out the rest of their days in the timber fields of Oregon and Northern California with the rest of their kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.