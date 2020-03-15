March 12, 2020
The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.
Based on guidance from the Governor’s Office, California Department of Public Health and Kern County Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus) that was released late last evening, the following are the recommendations for the Muroc Joint Unified School District that we will implement immediately:
No School Closures
Schools are an essential service, providing meals, security and resources for our children and families. Closing schools would have a significant impact on children and families, so we are carefully considering the potential impacts of school closures and are developing contingency plans to deliver essential services to students.
There is NO recommendation for school closures in Kern County at this time. At this time, classes will stay open but athletic events, performances and all non-essential meetings will be canceled.
Travel / Field Trips / Gatherings
The Muroc Joint Unified School District will suspend all non-essential out-of-county travel effective immediately through the end of March or until further notice.
Additionally, we will cancel or postpone all out-of-county and local field trips.
The guidelines recommend that all events over 250 people be cancelled and that events with less than 250 people utilize suggested social distancing standards. The social distancing recommendations state that “smaller gatherings held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six (6) feet per person should be postponed or canceled.” Suggestions include:
● Staggering activities (e.g. lunch, recess)
● Add distance between where individuals sit or stand around tables or desks
● Avoid physical contact such as shaking hands
We are also giving special consideration to gatherings / meetings that include high-risk individuals (the elderly, people with compromised immune systems, people with serious chronic medical issues such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease).
We will continue to work closely with the State and local County Office of Education and Kern County Department of Public Health to monitor this situation, and will keep parents and stakeholders apprised as new information becomes available. Thank you for your continued patience, understanding and support.
Sincerely, Kevin Cordes, District Superintendent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.