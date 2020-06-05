CALIFORNIA CITY – A series of resolutions, all classified under the Consent Calendar as routine and non-controversial are the only items listed on the agenda for the June 9 City Council meeting. They will be approved by one motion if no member of the Council, staff, or public wishes to comment or ask questions
The meeting will be held beginning at 6 p.m. and meetings are still being conducted under COVID-19 guidelines:
1. You may observe the City Council meetings live on the City of California City website at www.californiacity-ca.gov To view from the website, select the Video Feed link on the home page. You will also have the ability to make comments via “Ecomment” on the live feed. The Ecomment instruction guide can be found on the front page of the city’s website.
2. If you wish to make comments via our conference call-in number, please email, cityclerk@californiacity-ca.gov ,BY 5pm Tuesday, to advise that you will be calling in. Call-in
information: Conference Call-In Number: 800-719-7514 Conference Code: 114803
Resolutions include reducing the water rates charged by the city, three relating to grant applications for transportation services and levy and collection of assessments for Aspen Mall Landscaping and Lighting District.
